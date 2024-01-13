Highlights Manchester United are discussing a new contract with centre-back Raphael Varane to change his salary structure at Old Trafford

The ex-France international's form and fitness have suffered during his time with the Red Devils, but a new deal would still be a boost for Erik ten Hag.

Meanwhile, Man Utd may be looking to clear out some unwanted players during the 2024 winter transfer window, including Anthony Martial, whose contract expires this summer.

Manchester United are discussing a new contract with Raphael Varane, looking to agree on more favourable terms for the club, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively provides a GIVEMESPORT with an internal update from Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag will be keen to see his best players remain with the Red Devils and hopes to tie the defender down to a long-term contract to avoid him leaving the club in the near future.

Varane has struggled for form and fitness during the 2023/24 Premier League season, but a new deal will still come as a boost to the United faithful, who are desperate to see a turnaround in fortunes. Man Utd are yet to conduct any business during the 2024 winter transfer market, with a quiet month potentially on the horizon at Old Trafford.

Varane’s indifferent Man Utd career

Manchester United confirmed the signing of Real Madrid defender Varane in August 2021, having agreed upon a deal worth around £41m, including add-ons with the La Liga giants. The Frenchman arrived at Old Trafford with a reputation as one of the continent’s leading defenders, as proven by the winner's medals he’s earned over his career, which includes one World Cup, four Champions League titles, four Club World Cup triumphs, and three La Liga victories. However, his three seasons in the Premier League haven’t necessarily gone to plan.

Varane’s form has suffered, with injuries frequently restricting his playing time, whilst Man Utd’s performances have been disappointing. The 30-year-old has achieved a sixth and third-placed Premier League finish whilst failing to go beyond the last-16 of the Champions League, earning just one Carabao Cup winner’s medal to his name.

In November 2023, ten Hag had to deny that he had fallen out with Varane after the experienced defender was dropped from the side, despite recovering from another injury setback. The following month, The Athletic confirmed that the centre-back’s contract at Old Trafford was set to expire at the end of the 2023/24 season. The Red Devils can extend the terms by a further 12 months but must ensure that Varane doesn’t negotiate a pre-contract deal with clubs from abroad over the next few weeks.

Last month (14th December 2023), transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Varane was ‘extremely frustrated’ at Old Trafford but considered a January departure from Man Utd an unlikely prospect.

Man Utd centre-backs - Premier League 2023/24 (08-12-23) Maguire Varane Martinez Lindelof Evans Appearances 9(2) 7(4) 5 10(2) 9(3) Average rating 6.82 6.61 6.17 6.54 6.58 Aerial duels won per game 3.3 1.4 0.2 0.8 2 Tackles per game 0.9 0.7 1.4 0.9 0.5 Interceptions per game 1.2 0.7 0.4 0.7 0.8 Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 11-01-24

Fabrizio Romano - Man Utd want to change Varane’s ‘salary structure’

Romano has claimed that Manchester United are discussing the terms of a new deal with Varane, as they can’t afford to trigger his extension and keep him on his current pay packet. The transfer expert insists any new deal is not intended to disrespect the former France international. Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

“They are discussing a new contract with Varane because they are not activating the clause as they don't want to continue on the same wages. So, they want to change the situation regarding Varane's salary as it’s considered too expensive. So, it's not to disrespect the player. It’s just because they want to change their salary structure, so they're discussing it with Varane, as ten Hag says. But, for Man Utd, it's crucial to go for a completely different salary.”

With Manchester United’s need to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations, ten Hag could use the winter window to clear out some of his unwanted players from the club.

According to The Athletic, Red Devils centre-forward Anthony Martial has rejected approaches to leave Old Trafford from Marseille, Fenerbahce and Saudi Pro League outfits. The 28-year-old’s deal expires this summer, meaning he has been able to speak to clubs from abroad about the possibility of signing a pre-contract agreement since the 1st January. However, Romano suggests that Martial has never been a target for Marseille, with a negotiations over a move never taking place.

Man Utd don’t intend to activate the 12-month extension clause in Martial’s contract and expect him to leave for free in six months. The Frenchman’s fitness issues and lack of form have led to him being regularly named as a substitute in ten Hag’s matchday squad.

Meanwhile, The Sun claims that Manchester United have offered winger Facundo Pellistri in a swap deal for Sporting CP midfielder Morten Hjumland. However, the Lisbon giants have rejected the offer, hoping the Red Devils will trigger the 24-year-old’s £69m release clause. Hjumland is used as a holding midfielder for Sporting and is reportedly being mentored by Christian Eriksen when the duo are on international duty for Denmark.