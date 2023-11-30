Highlights Manchester United are not currently discussing a new contract for head coach Erik ten Hag, despite Sir Jim Ratcliffe's imminent arrival at Old Trafford.

The 53-year-old has endured a challenging start to the 2023/24 season with the Red Devils.

Ratcliffe has bigger priorities to focus on upon his minority takeover and could start by appointing a new sporting director, with Paul Mitchell and two other names linked to the post.

Manchester United are not in discussions to offer head coach Erik ten Hag a new contract upon Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s arrival at Old Trafford, as journalist Fabrizio Romano provides an update on the minority shareholder's potential priorities.

The Red Devils have endured a mixed start to the season in the Premier League while struggling to make their mark on their return to the Champions League during the 2023/24 season.

Ten Hag is currently in his second season at the helm at Old Trafford, having navigated Man Utd to a third-placed Premier League finish and Carabao Cup triumph in his first campaign. The Manchester giants expect to announce the arrival of Ratcliffe as a minority shareholder in the club, with the Englishman set to take control of football matters.

Ten Hag’s mixed Man Utd career

In April 2022, Manchester United confirmed the appointment of ten Hag, who would join the Red Devils at the beginning of the 2022/23 season after concluding his spell with Ajax the previous campaign. The Dutchman reportedly beat off competition from former Tottenham Hotspur and current Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Ten Hag signed a three-year deal with United, signing a contract until the summer of 2025. After losing his first two games at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford, the 53-year-old was immediately on the back foot. However, a 2-0 triumph over arch-rivals Liverpool set the Red Devils on their way to what was, overall, a promising season.

February 2023’s Carabao Cup triumph earned Man Utd their first trophy in almost six years, whilst a third-placed Premier League finish earned them qualification for the 2023/24 Champions League group stages. The Red Devils also reached an FA Cup final, eventually losing to treble holders Manchester City, whilst also being knocked out of the Europa League after a disappointing two-legged quarter-final defeat to eventual champions Sevilla.

However, the 2023/24 campaign has yet to be so kind to ten Hag or Man Utd. The Old Trafford outfit currently sit sixth in the Premier League, four points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa, who now occupy the final Champions League qualification spot for the 2024/25 season. United have also struggled in Europe’s premier club competition, beaten by all three opponents in the group stage, with Bayern Munich, Galatasaray, and Copenhagen all triumphing over the 20-time English champions.

However, Romano has also told GIVEMESPORT (27th November) that ‘everything is confirmed’ for Ratcliffe to take over at Man Utd, bringing the club into a new era.

Erik ten Hag - Premier League record Matches 51 Wins 31 Draws 6 Losses 14 Goals For 74 Goals Against 59 Manager of the Month awards 2 Stats according to the Premier League's official website

Fabrizio Romano on ten Hag

Romano has claimed that Manchester United have yet to discuss the possibility of ten Hag receiving a new contract at Old Trafford, with situations like a new sporting director and CEO needing to be sorted first. The journalist says there has been “no conversation” surrounding the possibility of fresh terms for the Dutchman. Asked if ten Hag could receive a new contract upon Ratcliffe’s arrival, Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

“At the moment, there is absolutely nothing, no conversation. So, honestly, I have no idea at this stage. They didn't discuss that. So, at the moment, it’s very early stages. So, I think we have to wait and see. But it's not something they are doing now or will do in December. These things are always discussed after you build the structure because you decide with the director and the CEO. So, they need to clarify some points before mentioning the contract situation of ten Hag.”

Man Utd sporting director news

One of the critical topics for debate during the process of Ratcliffe’s takeover is who the club will appoint as sporting director. Romano has told GIVEMESPORT (28th November) that former AS Monaco chief Paul Mitchell is one of the names on the list. However, the 42-year-old isn’t the only name on the club’s shortlist and is far from guaranteed to take up the post.

According to The Independent, Manchester United are admirers of Crystal Palace sporting director Dougie Freedman and former Liverpool man Michael Edwards, who was responsible for some of the Reds’ key signings in recent years. Returning the three-time European Cup winners to their former glories will be appealing to some key names across the world of football.

On the pitch, Manchester United return to Premier League action when they kick off December with a trip to Newcastle United on the 2nd. Ten Hag then welcomes Pochettino’s Chelsea to Old Trafford on the 6th before the Red Devils host AFC Bournemouth on the 9th.