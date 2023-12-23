Highlights Manchester United are making major changes behind the scenes, with a 25% stake acquisition by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and potential hiring of Dan Ashworth as a director.

Ratcliffe aims to address United's poor recruitment record and bring success back to the club.

The discussion is ongoing regarding the director role at Old Trafford, with Ashworth being considered but no agreement reached yet.

Manchester United are looking to make some major changes behind the scenes at Old Trafford, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an exclusive update to GIVEMESPORT on their pursuit of Newcastle United's Dan Ashworth, who could join in a director role.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks set to acquire a 25% stake at United and he's likely to make some wholesale changes behind the scenes in order to steer the Manchester club in a different direction. The English businessman has already made some alterations at Old Trafford, but further changes are expected in the near future.

The Red Devils have gone through a difficult period over the last few years, partly due to incredibly poor recruitment, so that is an area of the club that Ratcliffe will be looking to address. Ashworth has been linked with a position at United, and he has a track record of improving recruitment in his previous roles.

Dan Ashworth "increasingly likely" to join United

Despite a deal for Ratcliffe to take over at United yet to be officially confirmed, he has already made some major changes at the club. Chief executive Richard Arnold is to depart before the end of the year after spending 16 years at Old Trafford. John Murtough could also be heading through the exit door, with the Daily Star confirming that he's likely to be the next key figure to be relieved of his duties.

Man Utd record transfers under the Glazers Player Fee Paul Pogba (Juventus) £90m Antony (Ajax) £81m Harry Maguire (Leicester City) £75m Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) £73m Romelu Lukaku (Everton) £73m Angel Di Maria (Real Madrid) £64m Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £64m Casemiro (Real Madrid) £61m All fees according to Transfermarkt

Since the Glazers have been at the helm of the Manchester club, United have spent an obscene amount of money on players, with a large percentage of them failing to live up to their price tag. If Ratcliffe wants to bring success back to the club, then he will undoubtedly have to make changes to their recruitment, and bringing in the right people behind the scenes will be imperative.

As per MailOnline, it's now looking 'increasingly likely' that Newcastle United's Ashworth will replace Murtough as football director, once Ratcliffe completes his move to Old Trafford. Ashworth only arrived at St James' Park at the end of the 2021/2022 season and has been in charge of transfer dealings for Newcastle, and it's understood that he has a 'long-standing relationship' with INEOS' director of sport Sir Dave Brailsford.

Journalist Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT back in November that Paul Mitchell was the favourite to be appointed as sporting director at United, so it will be interesting to see who Ratcliffe opts to pursue.

Romano has suggested that the discussion is still ongoing regarding who United are going to appoint in the new director role at Old Trafford. The Italian journalist adds that Ashworth is appreciated by INEOS and the club are still in the middle of internal talks about who is going to be selected to take up the position. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said...

"So, we spent the entire month of November with Paul Mitchell considered as a done deal for the new director. Now they have these rumours on Dan Ashworth. So there is always different things, because the internal discussion is still ongoing. For sure, Dan Ashworth is really appreciated by INEOS and their people, that's true. But at the moment, I'm not aware of any agreement or anything advanced yet because it's still an internal discussion."

Erik ten Hag is planning for January

With the January transfer window fast approaching, Erik ten Hag and his recruitment team will be working around the clock to identify targets to help reinforce their squad. A key area of concern could be in attack, with Rasmus Hojlund finding things difficult in the Premier League. The young forward has a lot of pressure on his shoulders up front, with a lack of competition and cover meaning he's being heavily relied upon for United.

As per 90min, Manchester United recently watched Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy during the Bundesliga side's defeat to Bayern Munich. However, they weren't the only club who sent representatives to monitor the forward, with West Ham United, Fulham, and AC Milan officials also in attendance. The Guinea international has been in fine form this season and could be the ideal player to help the development of Hojlund.