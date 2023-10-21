Highlights Manchester United are considering the addition of a sporting director to their boardroom as part of significant changes at Old Trafford.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has exclusively provided GIVEMESPORT with a name being discussed internally

INEOS chairman, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, is expected to provide investment into the club, as head coach Erik ten Hag hopes for backing.

Manchester United are discussing the potential of adding a sporting director to the boardroom at Old Trafford, as journalist Fabrizio Romano namedrops a possible candidate in an exclusive interview with GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils, currently managed by Erik ten Hag, are set to undergo significant changes at the club, with confirmation Sir Jim Ratcliffe's minority investment expected soon. That is after Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani pulled out of the race to buy Man Utd from the Glazers, having been unable to agree on a price with the American owners.

Man Utd on the lookout for a new sporting director

According to The I, Manchester United have several names on their sporting director shortlist. Newcastle United’s Dan Ashworth is one candidate, recently involved in the Tyneside outfit’s recent transformation from relegation candidates to Champions League participants. The 52-year-old has a promising track record, having overseen an excellent spell in the same role at Brighton & Hove Albion. Both Newcastle and Brighton find themselves competing in European football and challenging in the upper echelons of the Premier League.

Meanwhile, former Liverpool director Michael Edwards has been mentioned as a target. The 44-year-old oversaw several vital deals, such as Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson. The Reds had an impressive knack of signing top talent at reasonable prices during his tenure, something which Man Utd would love to replicate after several failed high-profile transfers in recent years.

However, the same report claims that John Murtough and Richard Arnold hope to convince Ratcliffe that they can remain as football director and chief executive, respectively. The future minority investor, who will oversee football operations, isn’t expected to make sweeping changes immediately.

The United Stand presenter Beth Tucker has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Ratcliffe must appoint a director of football and prioritise the football side of matters at Old Trafford. And with the INEOS chairman potentially owning a 25% share in the club, changes at Man Utd are afoot.

Man Utd record transfers under the Glazers Player Fee Paul Pogba (Juventus) £90m Antony (Ajax) £81m Harry Maguire (Leicester City) £75m Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) £73m Romelu Lukaku (Everton) £73m Angel Di Maria (Real Madrid) £64m Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £64m Casemiro (Real Madrid) £61m Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) £56m Mason Mount (Chelsea) £55m All fees according to Transfermarkt

Romano has named Paul Mitchell as a name that is being internally discussed at Old Trafford. However, the Italian journalist claims nothing has been decided, and the “situation remains open.” Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

“I saw the name of Mitchell around. Mitchell is an excellent director who knows many important football people and managers. He’s very well-connected, especially in English football. So, that's why his name is always around. But at the same time, I'm told that nothing is decided regarding him being the new director. That situation remains open. They are still discussing internally at the INEOS group, with Ratcliffe included. But I think they will take their time because now it's crucial for them to close this story and get everything done. Then they will have enough time to pick new people, and I think there will be some changes to the board.”

Man Utd takeover news

Following Sheikh Jassim’s decision to pull out of buying 100% of Man Utd, Sir Jim Ratcliffe is on the verge of sealing his minority investment in the club. According to Sky Sports News, the 71-year-old is proposing a new Manchester United football committee of himself, Joel Glazer and Sir Dave Brailsford if a deal to acquire his share in the club is agreed.

Despite Ratcliffe’s control over football operations, the Glazers family would retain the final say over commercial matters at the club. Ratcliffe’s deal is still being finalised, but the club have no significant plans for the winter transfer window due to being restricted by Financial Fair Play.

Manager Erik ten Hag hopes to see some backing in the coming months, having made a below-par start to the Premier League campaign, including two league home defeats. Meanwhile, the Red Devils sit bottom of their Champions League group, succumbing to Bayern Munich and Galatasaray, conceding ten goals. Failure to qualify for the knockout stages of the continent’s premier club competition would represent a significant failure on the side’s part and a major setback to the club’s commercial revenue.

Therefore, it’s imperative that the Red Devils secure six points from their upcoming double header with Danish champions Copenhagen to give themselves a fighting chance heading back to Istanbul in their penultimate game. However, Ratcliffe must focus on his task by securing his minority investment before deciding on potential boardroom changes at Old Trafford.

Read More: Fabrizio Romano shares update on Sheikh Jassim making another Man Utd offer