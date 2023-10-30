Highlights Manchester United are targeting centre-backs Goncalo Inacio and Antonio Silva to bolster their struggling defence in the winter transfer window at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have now suffered defeat in half of their opening ten Premier League fixtures this term.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano believes that Inacio and Silva are both playing at a level suitable for Man Utd.

Manchester United transfer targets Goncalo Inacio and Antonio Silva are both at the level required to play for the Old Trafford outfit, as Fabrizio Romano provides GIVEMESPORT with an exclusive prediction on the club’s chances of signing the duo during the winter market.

Erik ten Hag hopes to bolster his Red Devils side after a particularly disappointing start to the Premier League campaign.

Man Utd have shipped several avoidable goals across the season and have lost half of their opening ten Premier League fixtures after last weekend’s defeat at the expense of inter-city rivals Manchester City. The side must keep themselves in the race for Champions League qualification next season by the time the winter transfer window opens on 1st January.

Man Utd interested in bolstering their backline

Manchester United have endured several issues with their backline since opening up the campaign with a 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers in August. First-choice centre-back pairing Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez have suffered from their own injury problems, with ten Hag having to pick from two of Jonny Evans, Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire. The latter has come in for a lot of criticism, having turned down a £30m move to West Ham United in the summer to fight for his place in ten Hag’s starting lineup.

Man Utd centre-backs - Premier League 2023/24 Maguire Varane Martinez Lindelof Evans Appearances 3(2) 4(2) 5 7(2) 4(1) Average rating 6.48 6.58 6.17 6.25 6.54 Aerial duels won per game 2.2 1.2 0.2 0.3 1.8 Tackles per game 0.6 0.8 1.4 0.6 0.6 Interceptions per game 0.6 0.2 0.4 0.7 0.6 Stats according to WhoScored

Their problems in defence have been evident in home defeats against Manchester City, Brighton & Hove Albion, Crystal Palace, and Galatasaray, with the latter putting their chances of progression to the knockout stages of the Champions League in jeopardy. Therefore, it is no surprise that links to centre-backs across Europe are propping up ahead of the winter transfer window’s opening in two months.

According to The Sun, United will step up their pursuit of Sporting CP defender Inacio in January. A scout was sent to Lisbon to watch him in the side’s Europa League meeting with Atalanta earlier this month. The 22-year-old recently penned a new deal with the Portuguese giants, which reportedly contains a release clause worth £52m.

Meanwhile, journalist Ben Jacobs revealed earlier this year that Man Utd are monitoring the situation of Benfica centre-back Antonio Silva. The reporter claims that the 20-year-old has an £87m release clause after the academy product impressed upon his transition to senior first-team football.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Man Utd are also interested in signing OGC Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo and Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba heading into the winter months at Old Trafford.

Romano claims that it will be “difficult” for Man Utd to sign Inacio or Silva in the new year, given the monetary demands both Sporting and Benfica expect for a January transfer. The transfer expert has compared the situation to Tottenham Hotspur’s signing of right-back Pedro Porro from Sporting during the previous winter market. Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

“We remember what happened with Pedro Porro and Tottenham one year ago. It was a one-month negotiation in the final minutes of the transfer window, and they wanted all the money they asked for since day one. “So, I think it will be difficult to sign players like Silva and Inacio. But if you want my opinion, they are two fantastic players. They’re very different, have different skills, and are different kinds of centre-backs. One is right-footed, the other left-footed. They’re different, but both are outstanding players. In my opinion, they’re both Man Utd level, 100%.”

Man Utd’s 17-year-old alternative Inacio and Silva target

Inacio and Silva are not the only players linked with a move to Manchester United ahead of the winter transfer window. According to 90min, Man Utd and Liverpool have been impressed by the emergence of Lille star Leny Yoro. Chelsea are also closely following the progress of the 17-year-old, who has established himself as one of Europe’s finest young defenders in his emergence in the Ligue 1 outfit’s starting lineup.

United are impressed with Yoro’s progress but are yet to advance their interest in the centre-back, whose contract with Lille expires in the summer of 2025. Therefore, the French side may have to cash in on the teenager’s services whilst they can rather than lose him for free in just under two years.

Man Utd’s upcoming fixtures

Ten Hag hopes to bounce back from last Sunday’s disappointing 3-0 home defeat to Manchester City when the Red Devils welcome Newcastle United to Old Trafford in a last-16 Carabao Cup tie on Wednesday evening.

United then travel south when they take on Marco Silva’s Fulham, who earned an impressive point at Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend. A huge Champions League group stage clash in Copenhagen awaits on 8th November, before the club welcome the season’s third international break after the visit of Luton Town on 11th November.

Read More: Roy Keane was having none of Pep Guardiola’s antics with Erling Haaland after Man Utd 0-3 Man City