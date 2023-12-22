Highlights Manchester United midfielder Sofyan Amrabat needs more time at Old Trafford for the club to see the best of him during the 2023/24 season.

Erik ten Hag signed the Morocco international for his Red Devils squad on Deadline Day of the 2023 summer transfer window.

Man Utd could look to bolster their attacking options heading into the 2024 winter transfer window, having sent scouts to watch VfB Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy in their 3-0 defeat at Bayern Munich on 17th December.

Manchester United midfielder Sofyan Amrabat “needs some time at the club” to regain his match sharpness, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively provides GIVEMESPORT with an update on the summer signing’s future at Old Trafford.

Red Devils head coach Erik ten Hag has struggled to create an established midfield partnership during the 2023/24 Premier League season and hopes Amrabat will eventually settle in Manchester.

Man United already find themselves out of Europe, having finished bottom of their Champions League group, failing to secure a spot in the knockout stages of the Europa League. Amrabat will look to the second half of the campaign to stake his claim for a regular spot in ten Hag’s midfield as United aim to compete for qualification for next season’s Champions League.

Amrabat’s short spell at Man Utd so far

Manchester United had been linked with a potential move for Amrabat since the 2023 winter transfer window but wouldn’t make their move until late that summer. On Deadline Day, the Red Devils confirmed the arrival of the 27-year-old on a season-long loan from Fiorentina. The Manchester giants paid an £8.5m loan fee and could purchase Amrabat outright for £21.4m.

The midfielder hadn’t been training with Fiorentina whilst his future was being resolved, meaning he would have been behind the rest of the Man United squad regarding his fitness and match sharpness. However, Amrabat’s time at Old Trafford hasn’t proved the resounding success the 20-time English champions would have hoped with the Mirror reporting last month that Ten Hag could be left red-faced as United chiefs are planning to replace the Moroccan already.

Before Man Utd’s trip to West Ham United on 23rd December, the Huizen-born star has played in just 48% of available Premier League minutes over ten appearances. Amrabat is yet to produce a goal or assist during the 2022/23 season, though this is unsurprising given the defensive nature of his holding midfield role.

After impressing for Morocco in their run to the World Cup semi-finals in 2022, Man United expected to see more of the dynamic, energetic appearances he displayed in Qatar. The United Stand presenter Beth Tucker has recently told GIVEMESPORT (18th December) that it would be a mistake for United to replace Amrabat during the 2024 winter transfer market.

Sofyan Amrabat - stats vs Man Utd 2023/24 Premier League squad (19-12-23) Output Squad ranking Overall rating 6.41 18th Average passes par game 42.3 7th Long balls per game 2.8 5th Pass success rate 87.2% 6th Tackles per game 2.1 =3rd Fouls per game 1.8 =1st Stats according to WhoScored

Fabrizio Romano on Sofyan Amrabat

Romano claims that those inside Man Utd are confident that Amrabat will reach the same levels he did at the 2022 World Cup when he is entirely up to speed with his fitness at Old Trafford. The transfer expert claims they will wait for the midfielder “before deciding anything.” Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

“It’s true from what I'm hearing that Manchester United know that Amrabat needs some time at the club. He effectively joined the club in September; it was the final hours of August. So, he didn't have any proper pre-season at Fiorentina because he was never with the squad. He was waiting for the Manchester United transfer. So, it was not an easy summer for Amrabat. He joined the club three months ago, so they want him to feel good. “They know that Amrabat will be at his best like he was at the World Cup in 2022 when he's 100% fit. He's a physical player, more than a technical player, and that's why, for them, it's crucial to see him at the best of his physical condition. That's why they will wait for Amrabat before deciding anything.”

Man Utd transfer news, including Serhou Guirassy latest

With the 2024 winter transfer window on the horizon, ten Hag will hope the arrival of 25% minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe will boost the club's funds in the market. According to 90min, Manchester United were among the teams to have scouts present to watch VfB Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy in their 3-0 defeat at Bayern Munich on 17th December.

The Guinea international’s 16 goals for the season have been bettered only by Bayern’s Harry Kane in Europe’s top five leagues. Fulham, West Ham United and AC Milan also had representatives at the Allianz Arena.

Meanwhile, The Daily Mail claims that Manchester United football director John Murtough has been in Saudi Arabia for transfer talks in December. The Red Devils could look to sell Casemiro, Anthony Martial, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane in January as they look to generate revenue to bolster ten Hag’s squad.

However, the Manchester Evening News reports that Varane hopes Man Utd will trigger the one-year extension clause in his contract at Old Trafford. The one-time World Cup winner’s deal expires next summer, meaning he could agree on a pre-contract with clubs from abroad when the winter transfer window opens.