Manchester United are scouting centre-back duo Goncalo Inacio and Antonio Silva, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively reveals the conditions to GIVEMESPORT of the club adding another option to their backline during the 2024 winter transfer window at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils squad have endured a crisis of injuries at the heart of their defence during the 2023/24 season and could be keen to bolster their numbers heading into the new year.

Man Utd haven’t pushed on as they would have hoped after a promising first season at the helm for the ex-Ajax manager during the 2022/23 campaign, but they haven’t been cut adrift in the Premier League as they look to secure Champions League football for the 2024/25 season. However, ten Hag’s side must click into gear sooner rather than later as he looks towards the January transfer window to bolster and improve his squad.

Man Utd’s centre-back woes

Manchester United will be frustrated at their current situation in their backline. The 2023/24 campaign started with Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez as the first-choice centre-back partnership, having performed at a solid level in the previous season.

However, the former’s injury in August’s 3-2 Premier League victory over Nottingham Forest ruled him out of action for four games, returning in the Red Devils’ 1-0 win at Burnley in September. Meanwhile, Martinez experienced an aggravation of a foot injury he sustained in April in September’s 3-1 defeat at Arsenal but played in the following two games against Bayern Munich and Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Argentina international has been absent ever since, with ten Hag confirming in October that the Argentina international would undergo surgery to fix a metatarsal injury. Romano recently revealed in his CaughtOffside column that Martinez’s injury ‘isn’t normal’ and Man Utd don’t plan to rush him back into action.

“It’s a big setback for the club, so Man Utd staff are being very careful with the player. His recovery is going well, and Lisandro [Martinez] is doing good, but he’s not ready yet, and the club won’t force anything. They will keep waiting until Martínez feels 100 per cent ready to play football again.”

Unsurprisingly, Manchester United have been linked with several moves for centre-backs ahead of 2024. According to CM Sport in November, the Red Devils are ready to press ahead with their interest in Sporting CP defender Inacio. They are prepared to activate his release clause worth €60m (around £52m).

Meanwhile, Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg said that Benfica centre-back Silva is Man Utd’s top target for the summer of 2024. The 20-year-old will have a release clause of €100m (close to £86m) next year, with the Manchester giants already planning his contract details.

Antonio Silva - Liga Portugal 23/24 stats (05-12-23) Output Squad rank Overall rating 7.24 5th Tackles per game 2.8 3rd Interceptions per game 0.8 =4th Clearances per game 3.5 1st Blocks per game 1.2 1st Stats according to WhoScored

Fabrizio Romano on Inacio and Silva to Man Utd

Romano claims negotiating for Inacio and Silva ‘will be difficult’ during the January market, hinting that Sporting and Benfica aren’t prepared to let go of their prized assets. The Italian journalist also claims that much depends on Martinez's injury situation, which could help them understand what they want to do in the winter window. Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

“It will be difficult to negotiate for the Portuguese centre-backs that Manchester United are scouting, like Inacio and Silva. They have many names on the list that they are scouting around Europe. But going for these kinds of players in the January transfer window will be complicated. Also, a crucial point is the situation of Martinez. How will he recover? What will be the situation with him during the second or third week of December? This will help to understand what Man Utd want to do in that position during the January window.”

Inacio and Silva are not the only centre-backs on ten Hag’s list heading into the winter transfer market. The United Stand presenter Beth Tucker has recently told GIVEMESPORT (4th December) that the Dutchman is a fan of OGC Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo.

Late in November, The Standard claimed that Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur could join Man Utd in the race to sign the 23-year-old. Todibo could be available for around £39m but would seek assurances of playing time after breaking into Didier Deschamps’ France squad ahead of Euro 2024 next summer.

Meanwhile, Football Insider has claimed that Manchester United and Newcastle United are vying for the signature of VfB Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy. The Guinea international has managed 17 goals and two assists in 12 games across all competitions before the Bundesliga outfit’s DFB-Pokal meeting with Borussia Dortmund on 6th December.

Guirassy’s £15m release clause makes him affordable for both Man Utd and Newcastle, who are reluctant to splash the cash in January over concerns about the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations.