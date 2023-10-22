Highlights Manchester United's signing of a centre-back in January revolves around two key factors at Old Trafford, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have been hit with an injury crisis across their backline, having endured several absences already this term.

Erik ten Hag hopes to keep his side in the race for Champions League qualification by the time the winter transfer window rolls around.

Manchester United’s signing of a centre-back during the winter window revolves around two key factors, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano provides GIVEMESPORT with an exclusive internal update from Old Trafford ahead of the new year.

Erik ten Hag hopes to bolster his Red Devils squad, having been struck with an injury crisis in the early stages of the new season.

Man Utd have struggled to hit their stride in the Premier League and Champions League and may feel that reinforcements are required to salvage a decent campaign domestically and on the continent. However, the Manchester giants have over two months before the next transfer window opens on 1st January and must keep afloat in the Champions League qualification race.

Man Utd’s injury crisis

Manchester United have endured a nightmare in their backline throughout the early months of the new Premier League campaign. Despite the poor start, The United Stand presenter Beth Tucker has recently told GIVEMESPORT that she is happy with the job ten Hag has done so far. The Red Devils’ first-choice centre-back pairing of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane has already been broken up several times this term, with the duo suffering from their own issues.

Varane was substituted at half-time in Manchester United’s 3-2 home victory over Nottingham Forest after complaining of discomfort. The 30-year-old was absent for United’s defeats at the hands of Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion before returning in fixtures with Crystal Palace and Burnley.

However, a minor injury ruled the Frenchman out of the Red Devils’ dramatic 2-1 victory over Brentford before the international break. But Varane has returned to training this week and hopes to maintain his fitness heading into the final weeks of autumn.

Meanwhile, at the end of September, Manchester United confirmed that Martinez would face an extended spell on the sidelines after aggravating a foot issue that ruled him out for the remainder of the 2022/23 season in April. The Argentina international suffered the setback during the Red Devils’ 3-1 defeat at Arsenal last month but played on in fixtures against Brighton and Bayern Munich.

However, it is deemed that he now needs a period on the sidelines of recovery and rehabilitation. Earlier this month, ten Hag confirmed that Martinez would undergo surgery to fix his metatarsal injury.

Man Utd centre-backs - Premier League 2023/24 Maguire Varane Martinez Lindelof Evans Appearances 2(2) 4(2) 5 6(2) 3(1) Average rating 6.57 6.58 6.17 6.28 6.77 Aerial duels won per game 2.3 1.2 0.2 0.4 2.3 Tackles per game 0.5 0.8 1.4 0.6 0.8 Interceptions per game 0.8 0.2 0.4 0.5 0.8 Stats according to WhoScored

Romano has claimed that United’s chances of signing a centre-back depend on whether Martinez can be 100% fit and firing come the new year. The Italian journalist has also suggested that the situation surrounding Harry Maguire’s future could play a significant factor in securing a new defender. Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

“The centre-back situation depends on two factors, from what I'm hearing. The first one is the recovery of Martinez. Manchester United need to understand when Martinez will be ready and fit and 100% ready to play football games because he was never 100% fit after the first injury. For Man Utd, it’s impossible to keep going in that situation with an important player like Martinez. So, it revolves around Martinez’s physical condition and the situation of Maguire.”

Man Utd transfer news – Harry Maguire

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the transfer situation surrounding Harry Maguire could be “very interesting” at Old Trafford as the 30-year-old considers his next steps. The former Red Devils skipper has been out of favour, even during the club’s injury crisis to their backline.

In recent weeks, Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof have been handed starts over the England international, who must consider his future ahead of Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 selection next summer. During the recent transfer window, Maguire turned down a £30m move to West Ham United in favour of staying at Man Utd and fighting for his place.

According to sources in Italy (via talkSPORT), AC Milan are one of a host of Serie A clubs keeping an eye on the former Leicester City man’s situation at Old Trafford. Maguire could look at how fellow former Man Utd centre-back Chris Smalling adapted to the Italian game following a transfer to AS Roma, winning the Europa Conference League and reaching a Europa League final in the past two seasons.

The same report claims West Ham could remain interested in signing Maguire during the winter transfer window. Therefore, Maguire’s departure could clear space on the wage bill and open up funding to recruit a fresh first-choice option in ten Hag’s backline.

Read More: Manchester United star nowhere to be seen as club gather for squad photo