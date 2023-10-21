Highlights Manchester United's once-prospective owner, Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, has dropped a clear message about the chances of him bidding for the Old Trafford outfit again.

The Glazers had rejected his offer worth around £5.5bn, as they looked for a valuation of £6bn.

Erik ten Hag's Red Devils side have endured a difficult start to the campaign.

Manchester United’s once-prospective owner, Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, has dropped a very clear message about potentially making another bid to buy the Old Trafford outfit, as journalist Fabrizio Romano provides GIVEMESPORT with an exclusive internal update from the Qatari group.

The Red Devils, managed by Erik ten Hag, were put up for sale by the Glazers 11 months ago and have seen multiple bidders fall by the wayside in their offers for the club.

However, Man Utd’s search for investment could reach its conclusion, with a critical announcement expected soon. The Manchester giants have endured a brutal campaign both on and off the pitch.

Sheikh Jassim’s final bid for Man Utd

During a Premier League Q&A run by the MailOnline, journalist Mike Keegan revealed that Sheikh Jassim has no intention of making another bid for Manchester United. Asked whether there was any chance of the Qatari returning to buy the Old Trafford outfit, Keegan responded:

“Very much hoping this does not come back to bite me, but I asked this exact question of someone involved in the process yesterday. Their response? ‘Zero chance.’”

Sheikh Jassim’s offer was reportedly worth around £5.5bn, short of the Glazers’ £6bn asking price. United fans had wondered whether the Qatari group could be tempted back with another offer as they were relatively close in their valuations of the club. However, no such offer is expected.

In recent days, Sheikh Jassim had held advanced discussions with the Glazers over a potential takeover of Manchester United. But after having an offer for 100% of the club turned down, he decided to pull the plug on the deal, believing he would be Man Utd’s ‘dream owner.’ Romano has also told GIVEMESPORT that the prospective owners were “very frustrated” with the length of negotiations.

The Glazers will now turn to Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is expected to become a minority investor at Old Trafford, holding a 25% share in the club. The INEOS chairman had been Sheikh Jassim’s main negotiation rival and could have tailored his offer to secure his share in Man Utd.

Romano claims that once the Glazers rejected Sheikh Jassim’s latest offer, he had no intentions of negotiating with the American family again. The Italian journalist also reveals that the Qatari businessman was preparing for the summer transfer window in March and April, only to see negotiations dragged out. Romano exclusively told GIVEMESPORT:

“There was confidence between March and April from the Qatari group to make it [the takeover] happen, even before the summer transfer window, with Sheikh Jassim already involved in the idea of doing something on the transfer market. He was preparing for the signing of new players and helping the refresh of Manchester United already with the summer transfer window. “Then, the negotiation was very long and very difficult. The group tried until the end to restructure their proposal to make things happen. But in the end, the Glazer family said no again, and in that moment, the message coming from Sheikh Jassim was very strong and clear. He had no intention to negotiate anymore with Manchester United.”

Sir Jim Ratcliffe now in pole position to land share in Man Utd

Ratcliffe is preparing to create a new ‘football committee’ at Manchester United before securing his £1.3bn investment in the club. The INEOS chairman will take charge of football operations and responsibility for on-pitch results at Old Trafford.

Ratcliffe’s success means that the Glazers would extend their ownership into a 19th year, infuriating supporters who have wanted the American owners ousted for some time. The Red Devils faithful even staged a sit-in protest following United’s 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest in August, holding banners and singing anti-Glazer chants to get them out of the club. However, with Ratcliffe only having a 25% share, the Glazers will still control most of the operations at Manchester United, leaving supporters frustrated.

Meanwhile, results on the pitch have been mixed. United have lost two of their four home Premier League fixtures, with Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace triumphing at the Theatre of Dreams in recent weeks.

The Red Devils have also underwhelmed in the Champions League, sitting rock bottom of their group, having gained zero points from defeats against Bayern Munich and Galatasaray. Therefore, change at Manchester United is needed sooner rather than later and ten Hag will hope Ratcliffe can help him turn the tide at Old Trafford.

