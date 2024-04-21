Highlights Manchester United need a new striker to complement young talent Rasmus Hojlund, with Anthony Martial set to leave.

Financial constraints limited their January recruitment, so a new talisman is in the works to secure Champions League football.

Fabrizio Romano says that United will definitely sign a striker in the summer transfer window.

Manchester United's summer recruitment will focus on a new era, regardless of who their manager is with reports that Erik ten Hag could be facing the chopping block after a poor season in charge of the Red Devils. But with new targets in their sights, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the Old Trafford club will be targeting a new striker to ease the workload on Rasmus Hojlund.

The young Dane began his career in England slowly, failing to score until Boxing Day when he finally got on the scoresheet with the winner against Aston Villa; and from there, he embarked on a run of seven goals in six games to finally announce his arrival on the Premier League scene. There is an expectation for him to do better next season, but with Sir Jim Ratcliffe now having a say in matters, there could be another rebuild in the summer.

Anthony Martial is set to depart the club on a free transfer in the summer window after failing to replicate the form he produced in lockdown, which means that a new striker will be needed to supplement Hojlund's development. And Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that a new striker is firmly on the cards for the Red Devils having been unable to do so due to financial constraints in January.

Manchester United: Striker Transfer News Latest

Anthony Martial is set to leave with a new man earmarked to come in

Martial's exit means that a new talisman will be brought in alongside Hojlund in a bid to secure Champions League football once again after all but missing out this year with just one win in United's last seven games. Martial has only scored seven goals in the last two Premier League seasons, and with just 12 goals in the league since the start of the 2020/21 campaign, it is likely for the best that both parties are better off going their own ways so that he can start afresh elsewhere.

Many have been linked with United in the past; including Victor Osimhen, Benjamin Sesko and Antoine Griezmann to name but a few - and whilst it's unknown as to the calibre of striker that Ratcliffe and the incoming recruitment team will be targeting, a big game player will be needed to avoid the inexperience that Hojlund currently has.

Romano: "A Striker Will Join For Sure"

United will strengthen their frontline in the summer

Romano believes that United will definitely bring someone in to accompany Martial's exit - though the internal discussions over who to sign are still ongoing. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said:

"For sure, a striker will join Manchester United. Martial is leaving, and they already wanted a striker in January, but it wasn't possible with Financial Fair Play. "Now Manchester United will go for a striker. They're still discussing internally about the profile of the player, but for sure, Manchester United will be busy with that position."

Manchester United's Goalscoring Woes

The Red Devils have found scoring goals tough this season

Whilst Hojlund has recently turned on the form United hoped he was capable of, United have still struggled for goals in other departments this season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Anthony Martial's second-best season only saw him score 11 goals in the Premier League for Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes leads the way in the league with just eight goals, whilst Hojlund, Marcus Rashford, Scott McTominay and Alejandro Garnacho are all on seven - with the next best being Kobbie Mainoo's paltry two, and he only started playing around the festive period.

It's clear that goals are needed from elsewhere and that is evidenced by their 47 goals in the league. Only the bottom five, Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers boast less.

