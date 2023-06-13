A Manchester United fan has gone viral on social media after wearing his 1999 shirt during Manchester City’s treble parade.

Thousands of City supporters gathered in Manchester to celebrate the team’s historic achievement on Monday.

Pep Guardiola and his players won the Champions League on Saturday with a 1-0 victory over Inter Milan in Istanbul.

It’s the first time City have been crowned European champions in their history, and it comes just weeks after City sealed the Premier League and FA Cup.

Jack Grealish stole the show during City’s parade. The England international downed vodka on stage and told fans that he’d had “the best day and night”. He also admitted “I don’t think I’ve slept” and said he’d lost his voice from all the partying.

There’s no denying that the sight of City celebrating winning all three major trophies and further cementing their status as Europe’s best team - and certainly the best team in Manchester - has been a bitter pill to swallow for everyone associated with Man Utd.

Twenty-four years ago it was their club involved in an extraordinary open-top bus parade through the streets of Manchester.

Man Utd fan goes viral after being spotted during City parade

And one United supporter decided to remind City’s fans of that by walking through the streets proudly wearing his 1999 treble shirt.

Check it out:

You have to respect the s**thousery.

Can Man Utd challenge Man City next season?

A huge gap has opened up in recent years between the two Manchester clubs.

City have won five of the last six Premier League titles under Guardiola, who is widely regarded as the world’s best coach.

They also have a host of superstars in their team, including a goalscoring machine in 22-year-old Erling Haaland.

Man Utd have improved since Erik ten Hag replaced Ralf Rangnick last summer but still have an awful lot of catching up to do.

However, a successful takeover has the potential to change United’s fortunes.

Speculation is rife that United will soon become a Qatari-owned club, and the Glazers’ exit may eventually lead to United closing that gap over the coming seasons.