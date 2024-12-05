Manchester United supporters have singled out Marcus Rashford in the aftermath of their 2-0 loss to Arsenal for seemingly not thanking the away fans for their undying support, with one suggesting that he should be sold as early as January.

In Ruben Amorim’s toughest test yet since succeeding Erik ten Hag - with the 39-year-old having faced Ipswich Town, Bodo/Glimt and Everton prior - the Gunners exploited their dominance from set-piece situations, scoring both goals from direct corners.

First, it was Jurrien Timber who latched on the end of one of Declan Rice’s teasing deliveries as the home side wheeled off in celebration after struggling to break down a sturdy Red Devils defence for the majority of the opening 45 minutes.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arsenal had as many big chances as Manchester United had shots of any description (5).

William Saliba, unbeknownst to him, notched Arsenal’s second of the affair after the ball struck his back from Thomas Partey’s header across a congested six-yard box. Lacking key personnel, the Old Trafford outfit were unable to get a foothold on the game, with a much more energetic Arsenal controlling the tempo in the second half. Amorim’s men were reduced to just five shots, two of which were on target.

As a means of thanking the travelling contingent for their enduring support from minute one to 90, the Manchester United players wandered over to the away section of the Emirates Stadium with Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot leading the applause. The eagle-eyed fans, however, spotted Rashford walking away as it looked like he was heading towards the tunnel.

Of course, as it’s only a short video, there is every chance that the forward, who was blasted in Roy Keane’s post-match debrief, may have come over earlier to clap the support first – but fans have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to have their feelings known.

“Absolute state of Marcus Rashford here. Disgraceful. Should be an absolute priority to sell in the summer. Can’t believe he still has so many fans. He couldn’t care less about us.”

“Rashford is an absolute disgrace to the shirt. Needs selling.” another said as one fan labelled him a ‘disgrace’: “Meanwhile Rashford just sulking off the pitch... bloke’s a disgrace.”

Another wrote: “Pathetic from Rashford. ‘Manc born and bred’, but the first one walking off the pitch. Show some heart.” One suggested that selling him in January is the best course of action"The entire team applauding the away fans at the end of the game. With one exception. Marcus Rashford. Sell him. In January.”

“Rashford really should be sold first. Respect those who’ve come to watch, supported and expected a win.” another United fan stated, while one stated that cutting ties with the boyhood fan is the correct way forward: “The sooner we sell Rashford, the better. His ego and sense of entitlement far outweigh his ability.”

One fan has suggested that Rashford, who has found an upturn in form under the new management, will not last under Amorim’s regime: “Rashford won’t last under Amorim it’s just a fact. He doesn’t help himself AT ALL.”