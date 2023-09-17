Highlights Manchester United's 3-1 loss to Brighton highlights their ongoing problems and lack of depth in the squad. 10 first-team members are currently unavailable.

New signing Rasmus Hojlund made his debut but couldn't complete the full 90 minutes. Manager Erik ten Hag explained that Hojlund is not yet ready for a full game due to fitness concerns.

The decision to replace Hojlund with Anthony Martial was met with boos from the Old Trafford crowd, but Ten Hag defended Martial, stating that he has had a positive impact on previous games.

Manchester United have endured a difficult start to the season, not made any easier after a sensational 3-1 loss to Brighton at Old Trafford yesterday afternoon.

It was a fixture that once again highlighted so many of United’s problems, from being tactically disjointed to suffering from a horrific lack of depth, it must be considered that 10 first-team squad members are currently unavailable for Erik ten Hag, but that probably doesn't excuse the level of performance on show on Saturday.

Manchester United 1-3 Brighton

Former United striker Danny Welbeck opened the scoring for Brighton after 20 minutes with Pascal Gross doubling their lead eight minutes into the second half. Following Ten Hag’s double change, which saw Anthony Martial and Hannibal Mejbri come on for Rasmus Hojlund and Casemiro, things went from bad to worse with Joao Pedro scoring a third. Substitute Mejbri netted a late consolation.

Rasmus Hojlund's performance

New signing Hojlund made his first start for the club, with fans eager to see him in action. Unfortunately, he didn't last the full 90 minutes. Hojlund, 20, almost marked his debut with a goal, but had a first half equaliser ruled out by VAR. The £72 million summer signing had to wait to make his debut after arriving from Atalanta with a back injury, and United manager Erik ten Hag said he was not capable of playing the full 90 minutes against the Seagulls.

United fans were then aggrieved once more when they saw Hojlund replaced by Anthony Martial in the second half, with deafening boos providing the soundtrack to his departure. Ten Hag tried to explain the decision in his post-match press conference, insisting that Hojlund wasn't injured, but not yet able to register a full game under his belt for his new team.

The under pressure manager said: "I think it was positive. You see the fans in the first moment in Old Trafford, the reception for [Hojlund] was great. I think he performed very well. It's good they give this signal, this message. It will give Rasmus belief. Everyone knows he came in with a small issue. We built him over the last three or four weeks, but he is not ready for a whole game, and we have many games to play at short notice, so we have to build the fitness. If he gets injured because he is not capable of playing 90 minutes, then we are much farther away than where we want to be."

Manchester United vs Brighton stats Manchester United Brighton Possession 43.9% 56.1% Total Shots 14 10 On Target 4 8 Off Target 4 2 Passing Completion 85.5% 91.1% Corners 8 1 Saves 5 3

Ten Hag was quick to follow up suggestions that the boos from the Old Trafford crows were not for Hojlund, but rather for Frenchman Martial, his replacement in the Brighton defeat.

"I think it was because Rasmus Højlund came off, but I don't want to discuss that, so I don't know," said Ten Hag. "I think Anthony Martial, last year, every time he played he had a very positive effect on our games. We even almost lost no games with Anthony Martial on the pitch, so if that's the fact, then I don't understand because when he is fit he will definitely contribute."

It has been a truly disastrous start to the season for Manchester United, with three defeats from their opening five league games leaving them languishing in 12th place in the table. It isn't set to get any easier either, with The Red Devils opening their Champions League campaign next with a trip to Germany to play Bayern Munich on Wednesday. The group also contains FC Copenhagen and Galatasaray.