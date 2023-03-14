As football fans, we naturally believe that there is an agenda against our club when decisions do not go our way, and this latest video about refereeing decisions going against Manchester United is no different.

A two-minute video has gone viral in the last day, with one account putting together a compilation of offences that they believe went against United this season.

The video has now been viewed over 100,000 times, with United fans believing that referees have failed The Red Devils on multiple occasions.

Erik ten Hag is no stranger to criticising referees

While United fans might believe that certain decisions have gone against them this season, their manager has also complained about certain instances.

Ten Hag slammed the referee following his side’s clash against Reading in the FA Cup, a game which saw midfielder Christian Eriksen ruled out for three months after a brutal challenge from Andy Carroll.

He was also a vocal critic of the decision to send Casemiro off against Crystal Palace, a decision which came after there was a mass brawl between both sets of players and where Casemiro grabbed Will Hughes by the throat.

And most recently, he has blasted the referees for their decision-making on the weekend after Casemiro received his second red card in a United shirt.

“What I think is [about] the inconsistency – players don’t know anymore what is the policy and we see it with Premier League yesterday,” ten Hag said following the match.

“Leicester-Chelsea [two penalty appeals], the VAR is not coming on the line [intervening], today it’s coming on the line.”

He also went on to say that his side had at least two penalty claims waved away by the referee, including one where Armel Bella-Kotchap appeared to handle the ball.

“Then it’s two penalty situations, but they don’t come on the line, especially the first one was a clear and obvious handball so what is the policy?” ten Hag asked.

Compilation of ‘awful’ refereeing decisions against Manchester United

And United fans also seem to have now hit breaking point, with one video now circulating that details several instances where referees supposedly failed United.

These range from handball offences against United to Ronaldo’s goal being disallowed despite a Newcastle player touching the ball at a free-kick, to penalty shouts all being waved away.

And with over 1000 retweets and 4000 likes, several United fans clearly feel the same way.

Watch: Video of 'awful' refereeing decisions against Manchester United

Fans maybe do have a point with some clips, with Carroll’s challenge on Eriksen not being a red card.

But others are complaints about Michael Olise and Lucas Digne both scoring stunning free-kicks, which were either apparently taken from the wrong position, or with the wall too far back.

Fans react to video

As expected, most United fans have been outraged when reviewing some of the decisions, and believe they were robbed in some way.

But with United third in the league, 4-1 up on aggregate in their round of 16 tie against Real Betis, and having already won a Carabao Cup this season, is there not more to praise than there is to complain about?

United are back in action on Thursday night against Betis at the Benito Villamarin stadium, hoping to secure a place in the quarter-finals of the Europa League.