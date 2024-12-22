Manchester United succumbed to yet another loss under Ruben Amorim’s early stewardship after goals from Dean Huijsen, Justin Kluivert and Antoine Semenyo sucked the life out of the home side – and fans are convinced that one player does not suit the Portuguese’s style of play.

Huijsen highlighted the Old Trafford-based outfit’s struggles from set-pieces as his glanced header caught Andre Onana and Co off guard just shy of the half hour mark before Kluivert doubled their cushion from 12 yards out in the 61st minute.

Knocked back by the task at hand, Amorim’s men fell apart and conceded their third of the affair just moments after play had re-started. Semenyo was found unmarked in the host’s six-yard box and slotted home to put Andoni Iraola’s side in the driving seat.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Fernandes is Man Utd's all-time leading goalscorer (33) from the penalty spot.

Manchester United’s 3-0 loss against Bournemouth at home – the same outcome as last season’s fixture in Stretford – means they are now sitting 13th in the Premier League table, despite having the chance to leapfrog the Cherries with a win.

Since his compatriot’s arrival, replacing Erik ten Hag at the helm of Old Trafford, Bruno Fernandes has been utilised in one of the number 10 spots – one each side of the solitary centre forward – or as a number eight in the double pivot.

But it seems as if their patience is beginning to wane after another ponderous performance, as Joshua Zirkzee started through the middle with the midfield maestro and Amad as the Dutchman’s supporting act.

Widely considered to be one of the best midfielders in world football, the 30-year-old - despite enjoying 96 touches of the ball - completed 0% (0/4) of his attempted dribbles and won just five of his 15 (33%) duels, while he also missed one big chance.

Fans have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to highlight their distaste towards Fernandes being deployed in a wide attacking role. One wrote: “We need a new LAM as soon as possible. Bruno Fernandes does literally the opposite of everything what this system requires.”

“Amad and Mainoo quality as usual,” another wrote as they shed light of the young duo’s performances at Old Trafford before suggesting that the captain doesn’t suit Amorim’s style of play. “Bruno Fernandes will never suit this system and idk why this isn’t a popular opinion at this point.”

Another fan suggested that Amorim, 39, will not taste success at his current employers if the former Sporting creator-in-chief continues to play in the mentioned position.

“Amorim mate I want you to succeed but you won’t if Bruno Fernandes is one of your starting 10s long term.”

Fernandes, 30, has been nothing short of instrumental since joining the Red Devils from Sporting CP in January 2020, plundering 85 strikes and 76 assists in 259 outings, but it sounds as if the supporters’ faith is slowly burning away.

All statistics per Sofascore - correct as of 22/12/24