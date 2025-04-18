Manchester United pulled off their biggest win of the season so far as they came from behind to beat Lyon 5-4 in the Europa League quarter-final on Thursday night, despite trailing by two goals with just 10 minutes left in the contest. After initially storming out to a 2-0 lead in the first half, the Red Devils were pegged back after the interval and in extra time, found themselves losing 4-2 to a Lyon side with just 10-men.

Goals from Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire in the last 10 minutes of extra time flipped the entire contest on its head, though, and Ruben Amorim's men came out with a 5-4 victory and advanced to the semi-finals 7-6 on aggregate. It was a superb evening for a club starved of occasions like it recently.

Several players impressed throughout, with Rio Ferdinand heaping praise on Alejandro Garnacho after and United fans celebrating Maguire online. Not everyone stood out for the right reasons, though, and the Old Trafford faithful haven't held back in their assessment of Luke Shaw after he was subbed into the game at half-time.

Related Manchester United 5-4 Lyon: Player Ratings and Match Highlights Manchester United dramatically secured their place in the Europa League semi-finals after defeating Lyon 7-6 on aggregate on Thursday evening.

Luke Shaw Struggled Against Lyon

United fans have been brutal in their assessment of him