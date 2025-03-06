Manchester United fans have called out one of the club's key players after a horrendous first-half display in the Red Devils' Europa League tie with Real Sociedad. Ruben Amorim's side went into the side knowing that progression in Europe is vital in saving their season as they are set for their worst ever finish in the Premier League.

United made a promising start to proceedings in San Sebastian, creating the better chances and controlling the ball for the majority of the first period without being able to make a breakthrough. However, for all the positives, one players performance has led to widespread criticism online.

Diogo Dalot Struggles in First Half Versus Sociedad

One moment in particular caused outrage on social media

Despite the front-foot first-half performance, wing-back Diogo Dalot has come under fire for his efforts after the Portuguese international produced a sloppy display. One moment in particular caught the ire of United fans online, as the defender somehow failed to pick out Rasmus Hojlund - who was looking to break an 18 game duck - choosing not to cross the ball to the striker who was bearing down on goal.

While this moment was the highlight of Dalot's horror show in Spain, it encapsulated his performance on the whole, as the defender lost possession an incredible 12 times in the first half alone. He was also caught napping on a couple of occasions defensively, leading to some lazy fouls.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United's clash with Real Sociedad was Diogo Dalot's 32nd game in the Europa League.

Dalot Slammed by Fans on Social Media

The defender was the target of irate supporters

Fans did not hold back with their feelings on the matter, with one person saying "Dalot is a liability. The sooner people realise this, the better." Another chimed in to say: "Hojlund and Amorim were both fuming after this, and rightly so. He's 25 and experienced. Should be making these simple passes. No excuses."

A third jumped to the defense of Hojlund, who has lacked the service throughout his dry spell, stating: "When someone asks you how Rasmus Hojlund isn't even getting any chances, show them this picture." A fourth added: "Just a smiple ball to Hojlund and it’s one on one with a keeper."

