Manchester United's struggles continued on Saturday afternoon as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Everton. The two sides met for the final time ever at Goodison Park in a Premier League clash and the Red Devils had to settle for a point, but things could have been much worse after they found themselves 2-0 down in the first half. Goals from Beto and Abdoulaye Doucoure before the interval left United shell shocked and it looked as though they were heading for another defeat.

Second-half goals from Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte meant Ruben Amorim's side bagged a point and saved some blushes, but there's no escaping the poor performances that some of the players produced. One player in particular stood out for all the wrong reasons and fans have been airing their grievances on social media about Diogo Dalot.

United Fans Have Had Enough of Diogo Dalot

He was poor against Everton

While a variety of United players struggled against Everton, one man in particular stood out for all the wrong reasons and that was Diogo Dalot. The full-back was tormented by the Everton forwards and it was his mistake that helped the Toffees score their first goal of the afternoon. Fans were frustrated with what they saw from him and they weren't afraid to let that be known on social media. One supporter took to X (Twitter) and slammed him for his showing, saying: "I’m sorry, but how is Dalot still starting every game? His decision-making is atrocious, erratic to the point it’s concerning. Him at wing-back has been a lost cause since the day it started."

A second fan said: "Dalot shouldn’t play for our club ever again man." A lot of attention was paid to his role in Everton's first goal and a third supporter posted: "Diogo Dalot tried to bring the ball down onto his thigh from a corner… in Everton's penalty area. I just can't even comprehend the decision-making in that passage of play," while another shared that sentiment and said: "I just watched Dalot bring a ball down on his thigh in our box off an Everton corner."

Fortunately, the mistake and the poor performance from the star didn't cost United as Amorim's side came from 2-0 down to bag a point.