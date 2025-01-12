The headline of Sunday’s action: Manchester United kick-started their FA Cup defence against Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal and managed to do so with a penalty shootout win in north London – but fans of the Red Devils are beginning to lose patience with one man in particular.

Life has been tough for Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim since he replaced Erik ten Hag in November 2024 and that's proven by the fact that the Portuguese tactician had won just four of his opening 12 outings in all competitions before facing the Gunners.

What hasn’t helped the Lisbon-born head coach from enjoying a blistering start to life at Old Trafford has been his side’s lack of potency and Rasmus Hojlund, who joined from Atalanta, is partly to blame given his form in front of goal has somewhat dried up.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: At 21 years and 14 days old, Hojlund is the youngest-ever player to score in six Premier League games on the bounce.

Since the start of the 2024/25 campaign, the Copenhagen graduate has struggled to hit any sort of form. He’s scored seven goals in 23 outings, but five of those have come in the Europa League, further highlighting his domestic struggles.

During the Red Devils' all-Premier League FA Cup affair with the north Londoners, the same sort of problems persisted. Letting off zero shots and producing very little threat out of possession, the young striker enjoyed a mere 16 touches of the ball.

Copenhagen-born Hojlund, to give him credit, was accurate in his passing (11/11; 100%) but one 0% (0/5) of his duels – both aerially and on the ground. And, as such, he was substituted in favour of Joshua Zirkzee in the 81st minute.

Although the promising Dane is widely regarded as one of the best young players in world football, the patience of the Old Trafford outfit is beginning to run thin as Manchester United’s goalscoring woes are no closer to being alleviated.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), one fan said: “Feels like Hojlund is getting worse and worse every week.”, while another insinuated that the 13-time Premier League champions are better off keeping the 21-year-old on the bench: “Playing Hojlund is like playing with 10 men.”

“I like Rasmus – but he has to bring something to the table, whenever he gets the ball it just doesn’t stick, and he tries these flicks! Just focus on controlling it and look for a pass. Really poor, it’s got to be called out.”

One fan took it one step further and suggested that Hojlund, who has plundered 23 strikes and three assists in 66 outings for his Premier League employers, needs to be the first player on Amorim’s chopping block as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his entourage eye a major squad overhaul. They wrote: “Hojlund needs to be the first player out of this club, he’s absolutely dreadful.”

