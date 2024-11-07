Interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy made several changes in his penultimate fixture in charge as Manchester United produced a 2-0 victory over PAOK in the Europa League. Jonny Evans lined up alongside Victor Lindelof at the heart of defence, while Manuel Ugarte continued his partnership in midfield with fellow South American Casemiro.

However, it was the inclusion of Amad Diallo that pleased United supporters the most when looking at the teamsheet. The Ivorian starlet was a mainstay in the starting XI at the beginning of the season, but struggled for minutes towards the end of Erik ten Hag's tenure. Having finally been restored to the starting lineup for the first time since October 3rd, fans online were quick to praise him following his display.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Since the start of the 2023/24 season, Ruud van Nistelrooy's Manchester United have won as many games in Europe as Erik ten Hag's Manchester United (1).

Amad Diallo Impresses on Return

The 22-year-old was a consistent threat

From the get-go, Diallo brought what many have come to expect him to deliver. The former Atalanta youngster was a constant threat on the press, busting a gut to chase down any loose ball and put defenders under pressure. In possession, he was typically direct, running at the opposition with electric pace that made him the host's most dangerous man. His threat on the ball nearly paid dividends when the number 16 appeared to be taken out inside the penalty area.

Replays showed that contact was made, but the referee and VAR decided that the winger had not been impeded. After taking a brief moment to recover on the sidelines, his first action upon returning to the pitch was to deliver a delicious cross to Rasmus Hojlund, who was unable to convert.

There were still some sloppy moments from Diallo, particularly when linking up with Bruno Fernandes, though this was largely down to miscommunication rather than anything else. He finally got his reward when he arrived at the back post to find the back of the net with a looping header that his manager would have been proud of.

Not satisfied with just the one goal, the winger pushed for a second. He was denied by the goalkeeper from close range shortly after opening the scoring, but did eventually grab a second with a moment of magic. Diallo won the ball off of a PAOK defender after some immense pressure, before riding a challenge and unleashing a curling effort into the far corner with his final contribution, before being replaced by Mason Mount.

Fans React to Diallo's Performance

Supporters online called for Amad to start more often

Following his match-winning performance, fans were quick to demand that the Ivorian be given more minutes at Old Trafford moving forward, while praising the 22-year-old's approach to the game. Speaking on his impact, one fan stated: "Funny what happens when you start Amad! Been very bright tonight and deserves his goal. Brilliant finish. Should be locked in the XI under Amorim. Another shared a similar view, saying: "I want Amad to start every single game moving forward."

A third added: "Amad absolutely incredible. You MUST start him, you must.This is the exact reason I’ve said we don’t need to sign an attacker this summer. Give Amad a bigger role, give him a chance. Superb."

A fourth claimed that there was only one area that the player needed to improve on, but agreed that the former Sunderland loanee deserved to be a regular starter, saying: "Amad plays football the way it should be played just need him to be a bit more selfish in the final third." It's clear that there's a desire to see him start more moving forward - whether or not that happens remains to be seen.

All statistics courtesy of UEFA - accurate as of 04/11/2024