Manchester United fans have praised Mason Mount after the Englishman impressed during his first start under new manager Ruben Amorim. The Portuguese coach took charge for the first time at Old Trafford, and his side had to work hard to secure the three points, coming from behind to beat Bodo/Glimt 3-2 in the Europa League.

The hosts got off to a flyer through Alejandro Garnacho within the first minute after Rasmus Hojlund forced a mistake from the Bodo/Glimt goalkeeper. The Dane would grab two for himself to put his side back in control, but it was Mount who received a special mention from the United faithful online.

Mount Impresses Against Bodo/Glimt

The midfielder played a crucial role in United's third goal.

Operating in a front three with Garnacho and Hojlund as the right-sided number 10, Mount unsurprisingly implemented the high-pressing style his manager wanted to see effectively, harrying the Bodo/Glimt defenders at a moment’s notice. There were also moments of nice interplay between Mount and Antony, who started from the RWB position.

What most people were interested in, though, was how the 25-year-old would play in and around the 18-yard box in his new position. The playmaker had previously found great success at Chelsea under the likes of Thomas Tuchel, playing in a similar system and a similar role, and United fans were not disappointed.

Mount frequently found himself in pockets of space where he could be at his most threatening. While he would come close to grabbing a goal himself as he clipped the top of the crossbar, his importance was best displayed during his crucial involvement in United's third goal of the game.

Receiving the ball with his back to goal and surrounded by yellow shirts, Mount pulled off an audacious flick to send Manuel Ugarte in behind the opposition defence before squaring to Hojlund for a simple tap-in. That would end up being Mount's last meaningful action of the night, as he was substituted shortly before the hour mark.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: United's 3-2 win over Bodo/Glimt was Mason Mount's first start since the 24th August 2024.

Fans Praise Mount's Performance Online

Many believe Mount will star under his new manager

Mount's performance left United fans purring on social media, with many believing that Amorim is the right coach to get the most out of the £250,000-per-week man. One person took to X to say: "Mason Mount is a wonderful player in those final third areas. Amorim's tweaked the formation and now reaping the rewards. Exactly what a manager should do. Much better."

A second added: "That’s Mason Mount’s best game in a United shirt, incredible in this system."

A third claimed that the Englishman was set for a big role if he could avoid injuries, stating: "Mount will thrive in this system if he somehow manages to stay fit," while a fourth joined the conversation to say: "This is the Mason Mount we signed from Chelsea, really impressed. Going to be a vital player under Amorim in this system."