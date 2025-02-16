Manchester United's terrible season continued as they were beaten 1-0 by Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday evening. A single goal from James Maddison was all it took for Ange Postecoglou's side to pick up the victory and, as a result, the Red Devils dropped to 15th in the Premier League table.

It was a close encounter, but the loss is just the latest in a series of rough setbacks for Ruben Amorim's side. United fans have had very little to celebrate so far this campaign. With that being said, the Old Trafford faithful have come out of the Spurs loss feeling positive about one player in particular and that is Patrick Dorgu.

The full-back arrived at United in the winter transfer window and made his Premier League debut against Tottenham. His performance has got supporters talking.

Patrick Dorgu Against Tottenham

He shone despite the loss

In his first Premier League game ever, Dorgu hit the ground running. He matched up well with the Tottenham forwards and recorded four tackles throughout the contest. He won seven of his eight ground duels during the game, demonstrating his dominance when deal with Spurs' attack. It wasn't just defensively where he shone, though. Dorgu was also influential going forward and recorded two key passes over the course of the match.

Patrick Dorgu's statistics against Tottenham Touches 54 Tackles 4 Clearances 1 Passes 23/29 Key Passes 2 Crosses 1

He had 54 touches of the ball and finished the game with a 79% success rate. He was constantly getting into promising positions and had the potential to make a real difference. Unfortunately, Alejandro Garnacho failed to really take advantage of that throughout the evening. One fan noticed this and took to social media to highlight it. They said:

"For the umpteenth time, Garnacho ignores Dorgu to run into traffic and give spurs an attack. It’s just not acceptable."

That wasn't the only thing United fans had to say about Dorgu, though. They were very impressed by his performance despite the loss and were quick to celebrate him on social media. One supporter claimed he was special, saying: "At least Dorgu is special. Would be nice if his left side partner passed to him, but nonetheless special."

A second fan posted: "Dorgu is quality," while another stated: "Dorgu, you can be proud of yourself tonight. A top player in the making."

It was a promising start to life in the English top flight for the star and with Luke Shar's injury woes at Old Trafford, his arrival could ultimately be a major positive for United.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore and accurate as of 16/02/2025