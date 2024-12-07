Ruben Amorim's arrival at Manchester United has brought a new sense of optimism to the club and its fan base that has been sorely lacking in recent memory. With that said, there is one key area that supporters agree needs to be improved under the Portuguese coach's stewardship and that's their ability to defend set-pieces.

After going unbeaten in his first three matches in charge of United, Amorim was handed his first defeat during their trip to Arsenal in a mid-week fixture. The Gunners put them to the sword with a 2-0 victory and both goals came from corners. Mikel Arteta's men have earned a reputation for their effective work attacking from set-pieces, so conceding to two of them against Arsenal wasn't too shocking.

Next time out, though, they also fell behind to Nottingham Forest in just the second minute of their Premier League match via another corner. It's brought to attention a worrying trend for the club when defending set-pieces and fans have taken to social media to share their opinions on the matter.

United Fans Agree They Need to Improve Defending Corners

They've noticed issues under Amorim

While they've been happy with what they've seen from their new manager for the most part, United fans agree that the team has one key area that needs to improve under the coach and that's defending set-pieces. After Forest scored early from a corner against the club, they looked threatening from another shortly after and some United fans took to X (Twitter) to highlight the problem.

One supporter said: "We might have a problem with set pieces under Amorim," while another posted: "We are poor at defending corners."

A third fan called on Amorim to find a solution to their issues defending set-pieces, saying: "Poor set piece defending. Amorim should find a solution." The former Sporting CP man is considered one of the best coaches in the world, but interestingly, a different United fan thinks the club has gotten worse at defending set-pieces under the new manager. They said: "We got worse under Amorim unless I'm mistaken."

Finally, one fan has demanded that the club follow in Arsenal's footsteps and actually hire a set-piece coach to improve, saying: "Hire a set-piece coach. This is embarrassing."