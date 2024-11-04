In the wake of Manchester United’s troubling 1-1 draw with Chelsea in the Premier League, a fair share of Red Devils stars have been subject to criticism. Not only because it contributed to the club’s worst start to a league season since 1986/87, but the manner of the draw is of particular concern.

Defender-turned-pundit Gary Neville singled out both Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford for their energy – or lack thereof – in a game which was in dire need of a flash of brilliance, while the British media went all in on Lisandro Martinez for his rash challenge on Cole Palmer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Crystal Palace (seven) and Southampton (eight) have score fewer Premier League goals in 24/25 than Man Utd's nine.

Central to the flak was an out-of-sorts Joshua Zirkzee, who replaced Rasmus Hojlund on the 84-minute mark, with the Dutchman struggling to meet the bare requirements of an English top flight fixture, which is to run yourself into the ground.

Picked up by former Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag and his entourage, much has been made of the Schiedam-born star’s tricky start to the campaign, with him notching two goal contributions (one goal and one assist) in 15 outings across all competitions.

Joshua Zirkzee - Senior Club Statistics Club Games Goals Assists Yellow/Red Cards Bologna 58 14 9 10/0 Anderlecht 47 18 13 2/0 Bayern Munich 17 4 1 0/0 Manchester Utd 15 1 2 1/0

Zirkzee’s Struggles Highlighted in Short Cameo vs Chelsea

The ex-Bologna man replaced Hojlund on the 84-minute mark

Close

As the 23-year-old latched onto a cross, sending his strike into the near post, in the dying embers of his Manchester United debut against Fulham, the Old Trafford faithful were enthused at Ten Hag’s business and were rubbing their hands at the prospect of him and Hojlund lining up together.

Since, however, he’s struggled to get up to speed for the 13-time Premier League champions and not only are his numbers not impressive – neither are his displays, especially his short cameo against Chelsea in his side’s latest Premier League outing.

Related Every Signing Erik ten Hag has Made at Man Utd [Ranked] Erik ten Hag has made 21 signings as Manchester United's manager, with very few of his transfers making the desired impact.

Accurate in just a third of his attempted passes (1/3; 33%), last season’s Serie A Young Player of the Year enjoyed just three touches – one of which was inside of Chelsea’s box – but it was his indecisiveness and lack of pace that has irked the Old Trafford faithful.

It simply begs the question whether the former Bayern Munich prospect, who cost Manchester United in the region of £36.5 million, is capable of plying his trade at the top level of English football: the Premier League.

Man Utd Fans Starting to Lose Faith in the Dutchman

‘What does Zirkzee offer us? Because he has been terrible'

Suggesting that Antony, who has notched just 12 goals and five assists in his 87-game Red Devils career, is a better play, one supported suggested: "Zirkzee could easily be our worst signing ever. Antony is way better than this guy."

A second fan racked off a list of deficiencies: “Zirkzee is simply the worst ever. Can’t pass, can’t dribble, can’t shoot, [poor] movement, lazy, slow, weak, loses the ball all the time, can’t head the ball despite being built like an NBA player."

"Zirkzee is really concerning me. Lacks so much in his game athletically and technically. I think INEOS should cut their losses and look to get rid this summer. Not every player you buy in the market is gonna be a hit but holding onto them in the hope they improve is stupid."

To put things into perspective, one fan suggested that Wout Weghorst – who struggled to pull up trees during his time with the club – was a better servant for the Premier League outfit: "Wout Weghorst is better than Zirkzee. I can’t think of any player Zirkzee is better than right now."

"Seriously, what does Zirkzee offer us? Because he has been terrible.” one said as another suggested he doesn’t have the necessary tools to become a striker at Manchester United: "Zirkzee isn’t a United striker, I'm sorry. He simply does not have the speed required to play as our 9."

"Zirkzee is really concerning me. Lacks so much in his game athletically and technically. I think INEOS should cut their losses and look to get rid this summer. Not every player you buy in the market is gonna be a hit but holding onto them in the hope they improve is stupid."

What Amorim’s Arrival Means for Zirkzee

Competition for places, however, are at a high

Close

A fresh start under a new manager may be what the doctor ordered for Zirkzee, given that life under Ten Hag – and now interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy – has not been as fruitful as many, including the youngster himself, would have hoped.

The former Bologna man, who notched 12 goals and a further seven assists in 37 games last term for the Serie A side, was not acquired for his goalscoring nous – but instead for his Velcro-like touch and ability to dribble and bamboozle defenders.

Related Three Ways Man Utd Could Line up in Ruben Amorim’s First Game in Charge Taking charge of his first Manchester United game against Ipswich Town, Ruben Amorim has a plethora of talent to pick from.

Of a strong and imposing build, there is every chance that Amorim, upon his arrival in the famous Old Trafford dugout, could use Zirkzee as one of his inside forwards – two of whom are deployed either side of the solitary centre forward in the Portuguese’s 3-4-3/3-4-2-1 system.

Goalscoring is, evidently, not the forward’s forte, but competition for places could be an issue for the out-of-favour striker. Garnacho, Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Amad – to name a few – will all be keen to assert themselves as one of the first names on Amorim’s team sheet.

All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 04/11/24