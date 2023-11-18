Highlights Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek could have played his last game at Old Trafford, having failed to impress during his three years in the Premier League.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag has barely used his compatriot during his time in Manchester and could seek a departure for the Dutchman in 2024.

Van de Beek could be joined by another failed Man Utd signing, who has recently made headlines following a spat with ten Hag.

Manchester United flop Donny van de Beek could have played his last game at Old Trafford as transfer insider Dean Jones considers the club’s next steps regarding the midfielder’s future.

Erik ten Hag’s side have struggled in the season's early stages, with his Red Devils squad floundering in the Premier League, Champions League and Carabao Cup.

However, the ex-Ajax manager has rarely found room to use van de Beek despite Manchester United’s below-par displays, hinting that the midfielder’s future lies elsewhere. Van de Beek had offers to leave Man Utd during the 2023 summer transfer window but remained at the club after the window closed on 1st September.

Van de Beek now an outcast at Man Utd

Van de Beek's future at Manchester United appears to be coming to an end. He has failed to impress in his three years at the club. The 26-year-old joined the Red Devils from Ajax in September 2020 on a five-year deal for a fee which could eventually rise to £39m. Upon his arrival, van de Beek could barely contain his excitement:

“I am now ready to take the next step in my career and perform at the highest level, and there is no higher standard than Manchester United.”

However, things haven’t gone swimmingly for the Dutchman. Despite scoring on his Premier League debut in a defeat to Crystal Palace, van de Beek has found playing time hard to come by under the management of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Ralf Rangnick, and ten Hag.

In 2023, van de Beek had the chance to leave Old Trafford, having slipped behind Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay and Hannibal Mejbri, amongst others, in the pecking order. According to L’Equipe (via GFFN), Lorient turned down the chance to sign the midfielder on Deadline Day because of his attitude toward the club. Van de Beek initially refused to speak to the Ligue 1 outfit over a move to France, but as the window’s closure drew near, he changed his mind. Lorient declined to enter negotiations.

On 14th November, the former Ajax star played a friendly against Hull City for Manchester United, aiming to maintain his fitness before the winter transfer market opens on 1st January 2024. The United Stand presenter Beth Tucker told GIVEMESPORT on 6th November that Red Devils trio Anthony Martial, Jadon Sancho and van de Beek can leave Old Trafford in 2024.

Donny van de Beek - season-by-season stats at Man Utd Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards 2020/21 36 1 2 1 2021/22 14 1 0 1 2022/23 10 0 0 0 2023/24 2 0 0 0 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Jones believes we could have reached a situation where we have already seen the last of van de Beek playing competitively for Manchester United. The journalist claims there is no reason for ten Hag to figure out a way for him to return to the side, and he’s not somebody the head coach can trust. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“It's really difficult to see van de Beek playing again for Man Utd because there's just no reason to figure out a way to get him back in there. He's not going to be part of the furniture long term. He's not going to be somebody that ten Hag can trust. So, we could be getting to a situation whereby we've seen the last of van de Beek. They've got to open up scenarios in January to get him out of the door. I think out of respect for the player, they've got to find a transfer here as much as anything.”

Man Utd transfer news

Van de Beek is not the only player who could be on the verge of an Old Trafford exit as we approach 2024. On 16th November, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth told GIVEMESPORT that Sancho's return to the Manchester United fold was unlikely.

In October, respected journalist Florian Plettenberg revealed that the former England international was planning a ‘restart’ during the winter and intends to leave Man Utd. Sancho is more likely to seek a move to Europe than remain in England, but a transfer to Barcelona or Borussia Dortmund is seen as unrealistic. Juventus are considering signing the winger on loan for the remainder of the season as the 23-year-old plans to move on from his Old Trafford nightmare.

Meanwhile, the Manchester Evening News understands that United are relaxed about academy talent Kobbie Mainoo. Earlier in November, reports surfaced that Manchester City were interested in signing the 18-year-old, who made his first-team debut for the Red Devils in January 2023. However, Mainoo has yet to do much to concern those inside Old Trafford that he will angle for a move across Manchester should the offer arrive soon.

