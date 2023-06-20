Manchester United fans believe they will be fielding FIVE new signings in the opening game of next season.

In a recent Twitter post from BBC’s Match of the Day, the account asked fans of Premier League clubs their expected starting XI on the first day of the 2023/24 season.

Manchester United fans have spoken and are expecting five new signings to kick off their season opener against Wolves, including the likes of England stars Harry Kane, Mason Mount, and Jordan Pickford.

This may come as a surprise to some fans with Manchester United’s transfer strategy likely delayed by the club’s imminent sale, but how likely are these players to make the switch to Old Trafford?

Jordan Pickford

Manchester United will be looking to sign a new goalkeeper with current number one David de Gea struggling to adapt to Erik ten Hag’s style of play, and the Golden Glove winner entering the last two weeks of his contract.

However, Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford looks unlikely to make the switch to Old Trafford with the £30m star the 'last player' Dyche would want to leave Goodison Park.

Kim Min-Jae

Another man who has been heavily linked with a move to the Red Devils is Napoli’s title-winning defender Kim Min-Jae.

But, the South Korean also looks unlikely to make the move to Manchester with the 26-year-old looking set to join Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, according to Manchester Evening News.

Axel Disasi

One man who looks keen on a move to Manchester United is Monaco’s Axel Disasi.

Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth revealed to GIVEMESPORT this week that although United are interested in the French international, the links up until this point have come more from the player's side.

Mason Mount

With Mason Mount entering the final year of his contract, Manchester United have made the Chelsea man a priority target.

But, with United reportedly still some way off Chelsea’s £80m asking price for Mount, this transfer has a long way to go before Red Devils fans can see Mount in a United shirt.

Harry Kane

England’s record goalscorer Harry Kane is reportedly Erik ten Hag’s dream signing for Manchester United this summer.

However, with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy hell-bent on keeping Kane at the club and the Tottenham man not begging to leave Hotspur Way, this transfer looks unlikely to happen this summer.

It remains to be seen what will happen over the course of the transfer window with certain transfers often having a domino effect on players and clubs.

However, with the sale of the club dragging on and no transfers imminent, things are not looking hopeful for Manchester United fans.

Who do you think will sign for Manchester United this summer?