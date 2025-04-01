Erik ten Hag's decision to allow Anthony Elanga to leave Manchester United was one of the biggest blunders of his reign at Old Trafford, and fans have let him know it.

Elanga made United pay at the City Ground on Tuesday night, bagging an incredible fifth-minute winner in Nottingham Forest's 1-0 win. The Swedish youngster raced 85 meters in nine seconds as the Tricky Trees countered, and he left Alejandro Garnacho floored before firing past Andre Onana.

The 22-year-old joined Forest in a £15 million deal in July 2023 after it became clear he wouldn't be an important member of Ten Hag's side. The Dutch coach prioritized other wingers, including Antony's £86 million arrival, and the Brazilian majorly flopped.

Man Utd Fans Blame Ten Hag For Elanga Sale

The Swede is flourishing with Forest

As soon as Elanga gained possession of the ball, there was a sense of inevitability that he would find the back of the net. He did so with aplomb, helped by shambolic defending from the visitors, taking his tally for the season to six goals and eight assists in 30 Premier League games.