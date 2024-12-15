Ruben Amorim won the hearts of the Old Trafford faithful with a 2-1 win over local rivals Manchester City on Sunday afternoon as goals from Bruno Fernandes and Amad in the final stages saw them overturn Josko Gvardiol’s opener in the 36th minute.

For the most part, there was very little to rave about as both sides were slow out of the traps – but the scenes upon the full-time whistle was combined with a collective sigh of relief as they, albeit temporarily, leapfrogged Tottenham Hotspur into 12th place.

And while Amad, 22, will be the headline grabber thanks to his performance from minute one to 90, Manuel Ugarte has gone under the radar for his 90-minute showing at the Etihad Stadium as the Uruguay international shut out the opposition midfield.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Amorim became the first manager of the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era to win their first meeting with City.

Ugarte arrived in the summer to plenty of fanfare given his defensive numbers and that was only enhanced when Amorim replaced the departed Erik ten Hag given the pair's pre-existing relationship from their time spent together at Sporting CP.

He’s played 17 times for the Red Devils across all competitions, such as the Europa League and the FA Cup – but his display against the four-in-a-row champions is among his very best in a Manchester United strip.

Alongside Fernandes and then Kobbie Mainoo in the double pivot, he posted a pass accuracy of 95% (39/41), while also remaining defensively astute. That’s evidenced by his seven duels won, 4/7 tackles won and his two interceptions.

Speaking to Sky Sports upon the full-time whistle, skipper Fernandes gave the midfielder his flowers for his ‘outstanding’ performance on the road: “Manu [Ugarte] was outstanding today — for me today, Manu was unstoppable.”

Fans have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to wax lyrical about the Montevideo-born ace’s performance on away soil. One praised his consistency by saying: “Ugarte’s just a really solid player. He’s gonna give you a 7/10 minimum every single week.”

Referencing his battle with Kevin De Bruyne, another supporter said: “Ugarte had KDB in jail we won’t let that go unnoticed.” while another wrote: “Everyone would praise Diallo as he deserves, but oh boy, Ugarte is Incredible!!!”

“Another brilliant performance by Ugarte btw but it won’t get mentioned because weirdos in this fanbase rather have kept “McTominay”. Keep it up Ugarte.”

Labelling him as one of his side’s unsung heroes in their first win against a traditional top six side since their 3-0 win over Tottenham in November 2021, a fifth Manchester United fan noted his undying work rate in the middle of the park.

“Ugarte and Maguire unsung heroes man. Maguire carried so hard on set pieces. Ugarte ran the midfield. Didn't stop running till the end.”