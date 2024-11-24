Manchester City's 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday night means Pep Guardiola has now lost five straight games for the first time in his managerial career - and it's resulted in Manchester United fans all making the same point. Throughout his career and specifically during his time in the Premier League, the revered Catalan coach has been compared to Sir Alex Ferguson.

The pair are considered two of the very best managers in the history of football, but as City have dominated over the last few years, some fans believe Guardiola has surpassed the Scot. It had become quite the debate among supporters. Recently, though, things have fallen apart for the reigning Premier League champions, who have now lost five matches in a row.

This run of form has led many United fans to make the same point on social media: that the current rough patch proves Guardiola isn't on Ferguson's level.

Fans Think the Struggles Prove Guardiola Isn't On Ferguson's Level

The current run has confirmed their belief

While it's been a fierce debate for some time, City's recent issues have seemingly confirmed to United fans what they've believed all along and that's that Guardiola doesn't come close to Ferguson. His struggles without Rodri and the way his side have fallen apart without their midfielder has been used against him and several fans pointed out on X (Twitter) that the former United manager never relied on one player like that.

One fan said: "Sir Alex Ferguson dominated for decades, reinvented teams, and never depended on one player. Pep loses Rodri, and everything falls to pieces. Never compare the two in the same sentence." Another highlighted the work Ferguson did with much less and posted: "Give Pep an XI with only a few world-class players and look how it crumbles. Don’t ever compare this guy to Sir Alex Ferguson There are levels to this management game and Pep has always had it handed to him on a plate."

A fourth fan has seen enough from City and said: "Never disrespect Sir Alex Ferguson with Pep comparisons again." After eight years at City, this is the first time that Guardiola's team have been met with adversity. The core group of players responsible for so much glory are getting older and it could be time for a rebuild. This is something the manager has never undertaken throughout his career and that's something that also sets Ferguson apart, according to some fans.

One posted: "People like to say Pep is better than Ferguson. But Pep has NEVER rebuilt a team. Ferguson did it multiple times. That is why he's the best ever. Pep's just signed a new deal and he's embarking on his first rebuild. Let's see how he does..."

Finally, another spectator pointed out how close Ferguson was to seven straight league titles and highlighted the 115 charges currently hanging over City's head as a blemish on Guardiola's record, saying: "Sir Alex Ferguson in his 26 years at United, never lost four in a row, forget five, despite taking over a club in coma. They say Pep won 4 leagues in a row, but we know the 115 reasons why. Fergie won five of seven league titles & the two he missed out, one was by a point & the other on GD. LEVELS!"