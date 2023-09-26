Highlights Manchester United fans take their protests against the Glazer family's ownership to America, flying a banner over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stadium during an NFL game.

The fans' discontent with the Glazers stems from their 18-year ownership and criticisms of how they operate the club, with even ex-players like Gary Neville voicing their opposition.

Despite hopes for a sale and multiple protests, it is unlikely that the recent banner will make a significant difference in the Glazers' thought process, as they have been resistant to change.

Manchester United fans have once again shown their discontent with the Glazer family's ownership of their club by taking their protests to America. Ahead of a Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles clash in the NFL on Monday night, a banner was flown over the stadium.

The Glazers don't only own Man United, of course, but also the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With the game being played on home soil, the message will have been seen, with the point being made loud and clear.

With the Buccaneers losing 25-10, the Glazers were hit with even more bad news as the banner in question was flown directly over the stadium reading: '#Glazers Out'. With fans desperate to force a sale and bring an end to the family's 18-year ownership of the club, it all appears to have fallen upon deaf ears to this point.

Why do Man United fans want the Glazers out?

Ever since purchasing the club in 2005 for £790 million, in a highly leveraged deal, there has been a constant criticism of the Glazers and how they operate the elite football club by fans and even ex players. In recent times, former United captain Gary Neville has been very vocal against the family despite playing for the club for six years under their ownership.

In 2022, it looked like all the critical voices - both fans and pundits - were set to get their way with Manchester United being put up for sale, and two main candidates very interested in making a deal happen. Following news that a sale was on the cards, everything went quiet to the outside world with the only information being that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim Bin Al Thani were the most interested parties.

Both had submitted multiple bids, with a sale hoped to be concluded during the summer of 2023, although this never panned out, and plans to sell the club appear to have been put on hold. This has only gone to increase frustration among the fan base, with multiple protests being held already in the 2023/24 season - the banner being the most recent example.

READ MORE: Man Utd takeover ‘dragging on suits the Glazers’ at Old Trafford

The hope behind the '#GlazersOut' message will be to force movement on the sale, but having already gone through years of these protests, it is very unlikely that it will make a significant difference in the Glazers' thought process.

Premier League titles won since the Glazers' takeover

Club Premier League titles Manchester City 7 Manchester United 5 Chelsea 4 Liverpool 1 Leicester City 1

What next for Manchester United?

On the pitch, matters are almost as bad as they are behind the scenes. United find themselves nine points behind league leaders - Manchester City - after only six Premier League matches with Erik ten Hag trying his best to avoid coming under pressure in the Old Trafford dugout.

United face Crystal Palace twice this week, in the league and the EFL Cup, but that is almost the least of their worries at the moment. Disciplinary issues have ruled Jadon Sancho out of action, while Antony is also absent due to ongoing legal proceedings. Nothing within the club appears to be stable, and fans have had enough.