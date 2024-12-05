Key Takeaways Manchester United have struggled in recent years, with numerous players coming in for heavy criticism.

One former Red Devil was often hit with stick from fans and the media alike and has since moved on.

The man in question has since turned himself into the best player in his new league, according to a footballing icon.

It's been a turbulent 18 months for Manchester United. The Red Devils secured their lowest-ever Premier League finish in the 2023-24 season, with Erik ten Hag leading them to eighth spot. However, the season ended on an unexpected high as the Dutchman oversaw an unlikely victory in the FA Cup final over Manchester City to secure the second and final trophy of his tenure.

Unfortunately for the former Ajax man, this did not become a catalyst for change as his struggles continued into the 2024-25 campaign, where he was eventually replaced by Ruben Amorim. While it has been mainly doom and gloom for most at Old Trafford, there has been a positive change in fortune for one man who shone during Ten Hag's toughest periods.

As many United players underperformed, Scott McTominay often rose to the occasion for his boyhood club. The all-action midfielder became a rich source of important goals, including a crucial double in stoppage time to beat Brentford and the opener in the famous 4-3 cup win over Liverpool.

Despite his heroics, the Scot was often undervalued at the Theatre of Dreams and was relegated to a backup option in the eyes of his manager. He also endured more than his fair share of criticism from his fans and the media alike.

McTominay eventually completed a move to Napoli in the summer, where his eye-catching form has seen him labelled as the 'best player in Serie A' by an Italian football icon. High praise indeed.

Cassano Gives McTominay High Praise

Former Italian international blown away by Scottish midfielder

Among McTominay's biggest supporters since his arrival in Italy is none other than Antonio Cassano. The former Inter Milan and Real Madrid forward has been quick to heap praise on the 27-year-old, even going as far as to call the Scottish international the best player in Serie A. As per the Daily Record, Cassano stated:

"For the umpteenth time, Antonio Conte has made a fantastic transfer when he signed Scott McTominay. He's having a great season. I am very surprised no other English teams tried to sign him at that kind of transfer fee. "For me, it's a bit like what happened with Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba in England. There you find players who are more physically dominant than you and if you're not a technical phenomenon you struggle. And McTominay is very good technically. "He has settled in very well in Italy and is doing even better than Lukaku at Napoli. He is clearly their best player - better even than Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. I don't see a better player than McTominay in Serie A at the moment."

The FA Cup and League Cup winner has been pivotal to Napoli's rise to the top of the Serie A table. The Naples outfit currently sit one point clear at the table, above both Atalanta and defending champions Inter Milan.

McTominay has made 11 appearances in the league for Antonio Conte's side scoring three goals and adding another two assists.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: McTominay ranks in the top five for shots taken, dribbles per 90 and interceptions per game for Napoli in the 2024/25 Serie A campaign.

Why Conte Wanted to Sign McTominay

Explained the impact McTominay has had on his team

Shortly into his Italian career, McTominay was being lauded by the national media as he made an immediate impact for the Parthenopeans. The man credited for his arrival was Conte, who didn't appear to be surprised by how good the Scotsman had been under him.

"Nothing happens by chance, we work on these situations in training so that we can use those positions to create problems for the opposition," the 55-year-old claimed after a 2-0 win over Monza earlier in the season. "Scott is a complete player, versatile, who can be a trequartista behind the striker, he can be a mezzala in a three-man midfield, play in a two-man midfield or even wide in a 5-4-1 with license to attack."

The former Red Devil has quickly won over the fans at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. Having already earned cult hero status, Conte stated it was the first time in the midfielder's career that he wasn't being treated as an antagonist.

"He is a boy who was not a protagonist at United, I knew him well because I was frequently in the Premier League," Conte told TuttoMercatoWeb. "He has quality, we were good and lucky because he agreed to come in a situation in which we were not playing in Europe and after a tenth place. He could have seen Napoli as a demotion, instead he came to be a protagonist. And time will tell."

