Manchester United fans on social media are ‘fuming’ with Jadon Sancho’s post-match interview after the winger made his debut for Chelsea, notched an assist and put in a Man of the Match performance against Bournemouth as one supporter asks: “Where was that Sancho at United?”.

The London-born star, 24, joined the Blues from the Red Devils in the summer on a season-long loan, though the deal includes an obligation to buy for a fee between £20-25 million, dependent on performance-based factors.

Sancho replaced summer signing Pedro Neto at the interval and became one of his side’s most entertaining players amid a period where the game was dwindling into becoming a lacklustre encounter on the south coast.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Fourteen yellow cards were shown by Anthony Taylor during Chelsea and Bournemouth’s meeting – a new Premier League record.

Sancho’s Post-Match Interview Angers Man Utd Fans

‘Where was that Sancho at United?’

In his post-match interview, Sancho was asked whether the 1-0 was a ‘great way to win’. The winger insisted it was amazing to make his debut and to be back playing football before praising his now-teammates for their grit and determination to grind out a victory. Thanking his new club and its fans for a warm welcome, the former Borussia Dortmund gem said:

“First of all, it’s amazing to make my debut for Chelsea and being back playing, I’m very grateful. Other than that, I thought the team played very well, we dug in until the end and, you know, we’re happy with the three points.”

Those who favour the Old Trafford outfit are unhappy with Sancho’s blend of ‘confidence’ and ‘arrogance’ to speak so freely in a post-match interview, given how poorly he performed for them over an 83-game stint.

A video of his interview, which has gone viral on X (Twitter), had a Manchester United fan narrating over it, and he admitted to being angered, saying: “Do you know what? I’m actually wound up. Watching Jadon Sancho in his interview. The confidence, the arrogance after he’s had two, three years of mediocrity at United.

“As a United fan, I think we’re justified to feel a little bit p***ed off at the fact that he can come on 45 minutes into this game, get Man of the Match on his Chelsea debut. Look at the confidence with him! Where was that Sancho at United, seriously?”

A one-time League Cup winner with Manchester United, the winger, ultimately, flattered to deceive since joining for £73 million in the summer of 2021 and registered a paltry return of 12 goals and six assists.

His Old Trafford stint came to a temporary end in the second half of last season with him joining his former club, Dortmund, on loan before returning to Greater Manchester this summer after falling out with ex-Ajax custodian Erik ten Hag. Now, he's at Chelsea and making a difference.

Sancho - Senior Club Career Statistics Club Games Goals Assists Yellow/Red Cards Borussia Dortmund 158 53 67 7/0 Manchester Utd 83 12 6 0/0 Chelsea 1 0 1 1/0

Sancho’s Impressive Debut vs Bournemouth

Chelsea fans are raving about the winger

As mentioned, the former Manchester City youth prospect was thrown into the thick of his debut for the Stamford Bridge outfit at the break as things became lackadaisical on the south coast. Injecting some urgency into the visitor’s play, the introduction of Sancho - one of the most skilful English players in football history - allowed Enzo Maresca’s men to get a foothold of the game.

The wide man’s best moment, however, was his assist for Christopher Nkunku. Proving that he has the ability to find his teammates and be the difference-maker in a time of need, the west Londoners – from his manager to the travelling fans – will be pleased with what the Englishman displayed at the Vitality Stadium.

All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 15/09/24.