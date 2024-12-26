Manchester United slipped to 14th in the Premier League table with a 2-0 loss away against Wolves on Boxing Day. Ruben Amorim's men were beaten by a Matheus Cunha corner that floated all the way over Andre Onana's head and straight into the back of the net before Hwang Hee-chan added a second.

Supporters will have felt disappointed at captain Bruno Fernandes for being shown a second yellow card shortly after the half-time interval and being given his marching orders. However, there was one other player who has received heavy criticism online after the Wolves defeat.

Rasmus Hojlund is the man that caught the attention of Red Devils supporters - for all the wrong reasons. The Denmark international struggled to get involved in the game, and was quick to show his frustration every time a teammate failed to pick him out with a pass.

The 21-year-old could be seen throwing his arms up in the air on several occasions. In one situation, Hojlund was spotted jumping up in anger when Amad Diallo failed to play the ball to him on the edge of the Wolves penalty area. Watch the clip below:

Man United Fans React to Hojlund's Complaints

His actions have been labelled 'annoying'

During the encounter at Molineux Stadium, United fans were quick to take to social media to criticise Hojlund's actions towards his teammates. One supporter was adamant the Dane should be looking at his own performances before worrying about others:

"Although Mainoo’s passing has been off, this complaining from Hojlund when he's arguably our worst player week in week out, is becoming very annoying. You aren’t him."

Others were quick to point out the 'annoying' habit, while also pointing out the £85,000-per-week man's sloppiness in possession himself. One stated: "I hate the way Hojlund moans at his teammates for a bad pass," while another added: "Cry about not getting the ball, get the ball and gift it away after about 2 seconds. Rasmus Hojlund everyone."

Another baffled fan was left confused at Hojlund's insistance to receive the ball when he was giving it away cheaply whenever he did get it: "Hojlund constantly complains at others and then when he gets the ball, loses it straight away?"

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rasmus Hojlund only had 14 touches of the ball in Manchester United's defeat against Wolves.

Amorim is yet to figure out his best team and has constantly rotated between Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee since his arrival. The former is going through a tough spell and the latter is one of the most disappointing Premier League signings of the season. Not ideal options for a manager looking to inject more goals into a misfiring side.

Statistics are courtesy of SofaScore. Correct as of 26-12-24.