There is a lot of talk within the Manchester United fanbase that a new winger could be required for next season.

This is due to the struggles of Antony and Jadon Sancho and the potential for Marcus Rashford into a central position.

This leaves Alejandro Garnacho as the most promising winger in the club and fans have been raving about him for months now.

A new candidate has emerged to start the season with a more regular place in the starting XI. That man is Facundo Pellistri.

The 21-year-old put on a dazzling display while on international duty for Uruguay on Wednesday night.

The youngster provided two assists in a victory over Nicaragua and the United supporters are licking their lips at the prospect of those types of performances at Old Trafford next season.

How did Pellistri perform for Uruguay?

Setting up the first goal with a lovely volleyed cut-back into the penalty area, it was the second assist that caught most people's eyes.

A brilliant solo run saw him travel from the edge of his own box to the opposing area in a matter of seconds.

Facundo Pellistri #8 of Team Uruguay controls the ball ahead of Jesús Alberto Angulo #27 of Team Mexico during the first half of an international friendly match at State Farm Stadium on June 02, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

He then had the composure to lay it off for a teammate once he had the opportunity.

Fans showed their appreciation for the performance on social media in the aftermath and urged Erik ten Hag to give the youngster more of a chance next season.

VIDEOS: Pellistri's assists for Uruguay

Will he take Sancho's or Antony's place in the starting XI?

According to the Express, Man Utd could be set to take a £30 million loss on Sancho and put the transfer down as a mistake.

The English winger has never found the form he showed at Borussia Dortmund and could be set to move on.

This leaves Antony as the only other right-sided player at the club and his form has been inconsistent, to say the least during his first year.

Fans are ready for Ten Hag to give Pellistri a chance, with pre-season set to be important for the youngster's chances.