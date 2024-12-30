Manchester United ended 2024 with a disappointing 2-0 defeat against Newcastle United at Old Trafford. The Red Devils endured a horrendous opening 45 minutes in which the away side threatened to run away with proceedings.

Early goals from Alexander Isak and Joelinton sealed the three points for the Magpies, although the deficit could have been much greater before the half-hour mark. Criticism has been directed towards Lisandro Martinez for the role he played in the second goal in particular.

The Argentine defender was pushed to one side by Joelinton, who towered above him to head home the visitor's second goal. Previous questions around the ex-Ajax man's height and aerial ability have been asked - famously by Jamie Carragher - and this was his disadvantage highlighted to an extreme level.

Ruben Amorim's side were second-best throughout the first-half, prompting the Portuguese manager to replace Joshua Zirkzee before the break. Kobbie Mainoo's introduction brought some more control to the middle of the park, but the damage was already done by the Magpies' early double.

Man United Fans Slam Lisandro Martinez

The defender failed to compete with the physicality of the opposition

United supporters were quick to voice their frustrations online, with many taking aim at the role Martinez played in the goals. Some are adamant 'The Butcher' isn't of the required standard to pull Amorim's side out of this rut, as one claimed: "People don’t want to hear it but Martinez is not good enough to play LCB in this team," while another added: "Lisandro Martinez shouldn’t be starting in this team anymore."

Another fan was sure Martinez would follow Zirkzee in being withdrawn from the game early due to his struggles up against a physical Newcastle side: "Don't be surprised if Lisandro Martinez is hooked at half-time, I've never witnessed such a rapid decline in a player."

Meanwhile, the comments Carragher made about the Argentina international's height were ringing in the ears of United fans, as one pointed out: "The worst thing about Lisandro Martinez is that he actually proved Jamie Carragher right."

Things aren't going to get any easier for the Red Devils with a massive Premier League clash against table-topping Liverpool next on the fixture list. It will be interesting to see if the £120,000-per-week man takes his place as one of Amorim's three central defenders at Anfield next Sunday.