Manchester United fans have called for Ruben Amorim to make the biggest decision of his tenure so far following the Red Devils' 1-0 win over Fulham on Sunday night. While it was far from a vintage performance at Craven Cottage, a deflected Lisandro Martinez strike from distance was enough to hand the three points to the visitors, who climbed to 12th in the Premier League table.

While Amorim's side appeared more solid defensively, they continued to look laboured in attack, with Rasmus Hojlund losing possession on 10 occasions in the first half alone. As such, their overall lack of threat going forward has led some fans to call for Amorim to make a controversial decision to bring back a spark to his attack.

United Fans Call For Amorim to Recall Marcus Rashford

The Red Devils managed just one shot on target against Fulham

Despite the victory, United's struggles in the final third were highlighted by the fact that their only effort on target throughout the 90 minutes was Martinez's hopeful shot from distance, which benefitted from a major deflection off Sasa Lukic. They only managed four efforts on goal in total, with an xG of just 0.25, compared to Fulham's nine attempts and an xG of 0.67.

Furthermore, the only shot inside the penalty area came from defender Matthijs De Ligt, who attempted to convert from a set piece late in the first half. Aside from Martinez's goal, the only other two opportunities came from Bruno Fernandes—one free-kick that hit the side netting and another long-range shot blocked by a defender before it could even reach goal.

Elsewhere, United completed just 70% of their passes in the final third, only 14% of crosses, and managed just 27% of their attempted dribbles. These underwhelming statistics have led to fans online calling for Marcus Rashford to be reintegrated into the squad.

Rashford has not featured after being initially dropped for the Manchester derby, which was then followed by him saying he was ready for a new challenge, confirming his desire to leave the Theatre of Dreams. However, his boyhood has continued to struggle in his absence and many want to see him back in the fold.

One supporter took to social media to say: "Amorim should keep lying to the world that Rashford can’t get into this team," while a second added: "Don't care what anyone says, but if Rashford was in this team, he improves it instantly."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Despite not playing since December, Rashford has scored as many goals this season as Rasmus Hojlund (7).

Others also hammered home the idea that Rashford would be a far better choice than Hojlund even if it meant the United number 10 playing out of position.

"Marcus Rashford, who’s a left-winger would do 100x the job at striker than Rasmus Hojlund," claimed one person, which was also supported by another who stated: "Putting things into context, when Hojlund last scored Rashford was still in the starting 11."

The thoughts were summarised by a fifth person who said: "Rashford’s exclusions don’t make sense anyone. Ganarcho is talking to other clubs and yet he starts, so that can’t be used against Rashy. We are failing to get a shot on target in 70+ minutes while our best attacker in recent years doesn’t play? What’s the real reason here?"

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - accurate as of 26/01/2025.