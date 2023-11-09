Highlights Manchester United fans shouldn't expect big-money signings in the January transfer window, as the club's ability to spend will be limited.

The poor start to the season and the recent loss to FC Copenhagen highlight the bleakness of the situation at Old Trafford.

United may have to resort to creative deals and creative solutions in the upcoming window, as financial constraints could hinder their ability to make major signings

Manchester United fans won't be left satisfied with the club's January transfer plan, as journalist Dean Jones has shared an internal update from Old Trafford with GIVEMESPORT.

Supporters will be having their fingers crossed that the club can strengthen when the winter market is open for business, but Jones is wary about how much money the Greater Manchester outfit will spend. It's suggested United have their eyes on various targets, but the ability to get those deal across the line could depend on external factors out of their control.

With the season having started terribly for Erik ten Hag, the Dutch boss will be hoping his board can back him with funds in January to plug the gaps in their squad.

Pressure mounts on Erik ten Hag and Man United

It was all going so well for United. Two goals to the good, with both having been scored by £72 million summer signing Rasmus Hojlund, ten Hag's side were on course to take a vital three points in Copenhagen and get their Champions League group stage back on track.

What followed was an hour or so of pure calamity, with Marcus Rashford sent off for a contentious red card, before a ding-dong battle meant FC Copenhagen snatched a win in the craziest of circumstances. Two goals in the final 10 minutes saw Copenhagen come from behind to down United and leave their chances of qualifying for the knockouts hanging by a thread.

In fact, the result represents United's worst start to a season since 1973/74, with the only other time they've lost nine of their opening 17 matches being when they were last relegated to the second tier. Granted, demotion to the Championship is unlikely to plague United's campaign this time around, but it shows the bleakness of the situation at Old Trafford.

There have been talks of ten Hag getting the sack, but even that could prove too expensive for the Red Devils, with his reported payoff said to be in the tens of millions. According to The Daily Mirror, the 20-time English champions would owe the former Ajax manager a whopping £15 million if they terminated his contract early.

Read More: Jadon Sancho now 'clearly doesn't have right attitude to play for Man Utd'

As a result, it looks as if the United hierarchy will be forced to wait it out with ten Hag and hope their fortunes change drastically between now and the end of the season. One way to do that would be to invest in the squad during the January window, but even that looks like being a tall order for United.

Journalist Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT that United supporters won't be best pleased with the club's January transfer plan, as a month of austerity looks like it could halt any big-money moves from happening:

“I know United fans won't want to hear this but the chances of them spending a lot of money in January is not very high. I do think they will dip into the market, they have a need for a forward and a defender, but some of the names being linked recently are going to prove out of reach and we have to be realistic. "Even Jean-Clair Todibo, who they have been hot on for a while, is a very tough get. Firstly he's going to cost around £50 million, which I am told United won't pay in January, and secondly, his situation with Nice at the top of Ligue 1 means he will not be sold in January anyway. Also, some people seem to think the fact that Jim Ratcliffe being an owner there would make that deal easier, but I think the opposite. I think the scrutiny around that might make it more difficult.”

Manchester United summer signings Fee Mason Mount (Chelsea) £60m Andre Onana (Inter Milan) £47.2m Jonny Evans (Leicester City) Free Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £72m Altay Bayindir (Fenerbahce) £4.3m Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina) Loan Sergio Reguilon (Tottenham Hotspur) Loan All fees according to Sky Sports

United must ten Hag-gle for good deals in January

Much like the previous January transfer window, where United brought Wout Weghorst and Marcel Sabitzer in on loan, it looks as if the three-time European champions will have to get creative with any deals they do during the upcoming winter market.

A report from The Daily Mail has indicated loan deals might be on the cards once again for United this January, as the Glazers look to tighten the pursestrings at Old Trafford. The story name-drops the likes of Todibo, Edmond Tapsoba, Giorgio Scalvini and Jarrad Branthwaite as potential options in defence, but hints all four might turn out to be too expensive.

However, ten Hag could be boosted in the transfer window if the club can recoup a chunk of the £73 million they spent on Jadon Sancho just two years ago. Having already been barred from all first-team activity, Sancho was recently removed from the team's WhatsApp group, as a move away from Old Trafford looks to edge closer and closer.