Manchester United are worried that they will be unable to lure Victor Osimhen to Old Trafford when he returns to parent club Napoli from Galatasaray ahead of the summer transfer window as Paris Saint-Germain are emerging as leading contenders for his signature, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim has been making plans to bolster his squad in preparation for his first full season at the helm, and he could see his budget increase if Premier League counterparts Aston Villa opt to take advantage of a £40million option to turn Marcus Rashford's loan into a permanent deal.

There will be further money coming into Manchester United if Chelsea keep Jadon Sancho, as long as they do not choose to pay a £5million penalty fee to send him back at the end of the temporary agreement, but there are growing concerns that they will be beaten to Osimhen's services.

Amorim Concerned in Battle to Land Osimhen

Frontman could end up heading to France instead of Old Trafford

Manchester United fear Champions League quarter-finalists PSG in the race to sign Osimhen, according to GMS sources, as the French giants are seen as the frontrunners to get the deal over the line thanks to having the funds to meet his salary demands and a price tag in the region of £63million.

The striker is pocketing more than £160,000-per-week during his season-long loan spell with Turkish heavyweights Galatasaray and, having made it clear less than 12 months ago that he wanted to embark on a fresh challenge away from Serie A title-chasers Napoli, he is expected to seal a permanent move elsewhere at the end of the campaign.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United and fellow Premier League admirers Chelsea are most wary of PSG if it comes down to a tug-of-war for Osimhen - after a productive season in front of goal - thanks to the Parc des Princes-based outfit's financial muscle.

Although Joshua Zirkzee joined the Red Devils in a switch worth £36.5million from Napoli's domestic rivals Bologna last summer, Amorim is determined to secure another centre forward to provide the Dutchman and Rasmus Hojlund with additional competition for a regular starting berth next term.

Osimhen has previously shown a desire to move to PSG, complicating matters for Manchester United, and GMS sources have learned that he is impressed by the progress shown by the Ligue 1 giants under boss Luis Enrique ahead of potentially becoming a new star name in the French capital.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Victor Osimhen won three aerial duels and bagged a hat-trick during Galatasaray's win over Antalyaspor earlier this month

Osimhen Earmarked as Red Devils' Top Target

Recruitment chiefs having to play waiting game over 26-year-old

GMS sources have been told that Manchester United have earmarked Osimhen as their dream target as they look to strengthen their options in the final third of the pitch, but they will have to see how the remainder of the season pans out before discovering whether he is within reach and would be interested in heading to Old Trafford instead of PSG.

The 26-year-old, who has been described as 'world-class' by former Red Devils chief Jose Mourinho, is excited by the prospect of completing a big summer transfer and has not made a final decision over whether he wants to test himself in the Premier League for the first time in his career.

But PSG are in a strong position to move quickly to land Osimhen when the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Juventus are not, GMS sources understand, and the opportunity to reunite with former Napoli teammate Khvicha Kvaratskhelia at the Parc des Princes could sway him.

Although GMS sources recently revealed that members of the Old Trafford recruitment department have begun making plans to hold negotiations over the Nigeria international, despite an awareness that they may have to push their revised wage structure to the limit, they could find themselves having to move onto alternative options.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 24/03/2025

