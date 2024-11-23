Manchester United spent over £616 million during Erik ten Hag's reign, and it's fair to say many transfers failed to reach expectations during the Dutchman's tenure. The squad was overhauled as the Red Devils tried to get the club back to its glory days.

One position focused on during Ten Hag's spell was the centre-forward's role, with the Reds needing to refresh. Cristiano Ronaldo's well-publicised falling out with the ex-United manager led to Rasmus Hojlund arriving from Atalanta in a £72 million deal in August 2023.

Hojlund struggled with the goalscoring burden last season, with 16 goals in 43 games across competitions. INEOS turned to Joshua Zirkzee this past summer to bolster Ten Hag's attack after Anthony Martial departed. But the Dutch attacker, signed from Bologna for £36.5 million, has pulled up three with just one goal in 17 games.

Manchester Evening News' Samuel Luckhurst reports that senior figures at Man Utd have already concluded that Zirkzee isn't good enough for the club, just four months into his Old Trafford spell. He has just under five years on his contract but speculation is growing amid his disappointing start with the Red Devils.

Zirkzee has started two of United's last nine games, but his last league start came in a 3-0 loss at home to Tottenham Hotspur (September 29). He's struggled to win fans over with several poor showings when coming off the bench and many ponder whether he'll be one of the Ten Hag acquisitions shown the door.

Ruben Amorim could replace Zirkzee with goalscoring machine

Manchester United's new head coach knows a potent striker

Zirkzee has the chance to get his Manchester United career going under new head coach Ruben Amorim. The Portuguese tactician has replaced Ten Hag and will run the rule over a squad that sits 13th in the Premier League with four wins and as many defeats in 11 games.

The Red Devils have managed just 12 goals in the league, the joint-fourth-lowest of all 20 teams. The onus will be on the likes of Zirkzee and Hojlund to get among the goals to fire the Reds up the table.

If that doesn't happen, then talk of Amorim turning to his former Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres will only intensify amid the Swede's stellar form. He's posted 24 goals in 19 games this season, including a hat-trick in a 4-1 win against Man City.

Gyokeres is expected to be one of Europe's most-coveted marksmen next summer. The Liga Portugal giants are reportedly prepared to sell him for £70 million despite his release clause standing at £83.16 million.