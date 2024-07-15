Highlights Man United could finalise Matthijs de Ligt and Manuel Ugarte signings soon.

The Red Devils have reportedly reached an agreement with De Ligt over a five-year deal.

United have 'held internal talks' for strikers Ivan Toney and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Manchester United could finalise two ‘important’ deals to sign Matthijs de Ligt and Manuel Ugarte in the coming days, German journalist Christopher Michel has reported.

After announcing Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee’s signing on Sunday, the Red Devils are now keen to strengthen in defence and midfield and acquire the duo.

According to Michel, De Ligt is likely to follow next as Man United have reached an agreement with the Bayern Munich defender, who will sign a five-year deal at Old Trafford, lasting until 2029.

De Ligt is set to reunite with boss Erik ten Hag – the pair enjoyed an impressive stint at Ajax, reaching the Champions League semi-final in the 2018/19 season.

The 24-year-old is allowed to leave by the German giants this summer as new manager Vincent Kompany anticipates a summer clear-out – as many as six key players could be on their way out.

De Ligt, who joined Bayern from Juventus in 2022, has struggled with injuries in his second season at Allianz Arena, making just 22 appearances in the Bundesliga.

The Red Devils in Talks with Bayern

Yet to reach an agreement for De Ligt

According to Michel, Man United are yet to reach an agreement with Bayern over the structure of the deal for De Ligt.

The Red Devils are reportedly prepared to pay the £42million asking price for the Netherlands international but could structure the deal around add-ons and spread it over several instalments.

Michel suggests Man United wanted to complete the deal for De Ligt last weekend, but despite the delay, personnel at Old Trafford have no doubts over the Dutchman’s move.

Matthijs de Ligt Stats (Bundesliga 2023-24) Games 22 Goals 2 Pass completion 93.9 Aerials won per 90 2.65 Challenges lost per 90 0.32

PSG midfielder Ugarte could follow soon after De Ligt – the Red Devils have been in contact with the Ligue 1 giants over a possible deal.

The Uruguayan is allowed to depart Parc des Princes just 12 months after his arrival after struggling for playing time in some of the key fixtures of last season.

Ugarte could be brought in to replace Casemiro – the 32-year-old is among the players expected to be sold as Saudi Arabian clubs are keeping tabs on his situation.

Man Utd Could Sign Another Striker

Alongside Zirkzee and Hojlund

Manchester United could consider signing another striker after announcing Joshua Zirkzee’s signing, as Fabrizio Romano revealed the Red Devils have discussed forwards Ivan Toney and Dominic Calvert-Lewin internally.

Speaking to GMS, the Italian football insider suggested both English strikers were in the mix before Zirkzee’s signing, as United flirted with the idea of signing an experienced name alongside Rasmus Hojlund.

Both Brentford’s Toney and Everton’s Calvert-Lewin are likely to depart their respective clubs in the next 12 months – the two forwards are on expiring deals and are unlikely to extend their stays in search of a new challenge.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 15-07-24.