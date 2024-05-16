Highlights Erik ten Hag's job security is 'thought to be 50-50' after a season of incompetence at Old Trafford.

A decision over his future will be decided following Manchester United's FA Cup final tie against City.

Five replacements have been lined up in case the Dutchman is relieved of his duties.

One game left in the Premier League away at Brighton & Hove Albion and the small matter of facing Manchester City in the FA Cup final on 25 May could be the difference between Erik ten Hag remaining in the Old Trafford hotseat or him bidding farewell after a topsy-turvy two seasons at the club.

According to The Guardian, the former Ajax boss’ position at Manchester United is ‘thought to be 50-50’. His injury-struck side managed a surprising 3-2 victory over Newcastle United in their final home outing of the season – but the job is far but done.

Should Ten Hag secure his second trophy as boss with a win over their arch-rivals, this would no doubt boost his chances of remaining – nonetheless, five replacements have been lined up in case he is to depart in the summer break.

Kieran McKenna

Ipswich Town

Close

Kieran McKenna’s name has begun to do the rounds after he secured promotion to the Premier League with Ipswich Town – just one season after popping back to the Championship. Amid the fantastic job he’s managed at Portman Road, a sensational return to Old Trafford is now on the cards, with the club potentially living to regret allowing him to depart.

McKenna, 38, became a scout in M16 in 2016 and served as their Under-18 manager (between 2016 and 2018) and their assistant manager (between 2018 and 2021) before being picked up by the Tractor Boys. Not only is the Northern Irishman young and hungry to perform at the highest level of English football, but his tactical approach has also been praised.

Kieran McKenna - Ipswich Town Stats Matches 131 Wins 76 Draws 35 Losses 20 Points per Match 2.01

Thomas Frank

Brentford

Close

The reliable – and Premier League proven – option in Brentford’s Thomas Frank is also believed to be of interest to the Manchester United boardroom bosses. Since taking over in October 2018, the 50-year-old Dane has won promotion back to the top tier and has since steered his side away from relegation.

Frank’s 4-0 win over the Red Devils in 2022/23 is one of the heaviest defeats of the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era – and the fact that he has a pre-existing relationship with INEOS’ Sir Dave Brailsford could stand him in good stead. That said, per TEAMtalk, he recently played down the fresh links, admitting that he sees himself at the Gtech Community Stadium for years to come.

Thomas Frank - Brentford Stats Matches 273 Wins 117 Draws 63 Losses 93 Points per Match 1.52

Thomas Tuchel

Bayern Munich

Close

With Thomas Tuchel leaving Bayern Munich in the summer, it marks the perfect opportunity for Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his entourage to pounce on the German’s availability. Having managed at Stamford Bridge before and won the Champions League with the Blues in 2020/21, his stock within top flight clubs and fans alike is very high.

Considered to be one of the best managers in world football, Tuchel’s services will – no doubt – be sought-after after leaving the Allianz Arena at the end of the campaign. As a result, Manchester United will face stern competition if they are to register a genuine interest in the departing Bayern boss.

Thomas Tuchel - Bayern Munich Stats Matches 60 Wins 37 Draws 8 Losses 15 Points per Match 1.98

Graham Potter

Out of work

Close

What makes Graham Potter – described as ‘outstanding’ by none other than Pep Guardiola – a glamorous option is the fact that he is currently out of work and, thus, would be a simple, in comparison to others on this list, a rather simple appointment. It's been reported that Potter, 48, would be ‘very tempted’ by the opportunity of replacing Ten Hag.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Graham Potter has a 22.2% win rate over Manchester United, having won just two of his nine outings against the Red Devils.

Despite his stock plummeting following his failed stint at Chelsea, his body of work from Brighton & Hove Albion is enough to prove that he is astute enough to manage in the English top flight – whether a club the size and stature of Manchester United is appropriate, however, is a concern.

Graham Potter - Chelsea Stats Matches 31 Wins 12 Draws 8 Losses 11 Points per Match 1.42

Gareth Southgate

England