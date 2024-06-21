Highlights Manchester United are beginning to put their summer transfer window plans into action after deciding to keep Erik ten Hag in the hot-seat.

Minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe is keen for the Red Devils to strike early deals despite already suffering setbacks.

Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood are among members of the squad who are on the market in a bid to boost funds.

Manchester United's decision to keep Erik ten Hag in charge allows them to set in motion their summer strategy.

The uncertainty over Ten Hag's future made it near-impossible to finalise any transfers because prospective players all wanted to know who the manager was going to be next season.

Now Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to move decisively in the market. Technical director Jason Wilcox is playing a pivotal role this summer, and John Murtough had been window planning before he left, so INEOS did inherit some plans.

This all means Dan Ashworth's absence isn't felt too sorely. Manchester United are still no closer to agreeing compensation with Newcastle United for their new sporting director, but there is no doubt he will eventually arrive. The impasse will likely be easier to break once the Magpies confirm their own new sporting director.

Red Devils Seek Quick Deals Amid Ten Hag Talks

Ratcliffe aiming to recover from early setbacks

Manchester United are now in talks with Ten Hag over a new contract. This is obviously in some ways a show of commitment following the lengthy end-of-season review, but it is also a means to redefine his role.

Ten Hag's current contract has a recruitment veto, and the Red Devils' hierarchy want this removed. Ratcliffe is building a collaborative model with freedom to challenge, and Ten Hag will be a leading voice in it, but he will not have autonomy should he agree to new terms.

INEOS now want some quick business done. Much like 12 months ago, when Andre Onana and Mason Mount arrived relatively early in the window, the aim is to bring in at least two signings before pre-season.

It remains to be seen whether this will be possible, especially with Euro 2024 slowing down some deals, but it is clear Manchester United have already tried to move decisively. They unsuccessfully attempted to hijack Tosin Adarabioyo's move to Chelsea, and a proposal was made for Slovenian striker Benjamin Sesko, who ended up renewing his contract at RB Leipzig.

Manchester United have also seen a £45m package for Jarrad Branthwaite rejected. Everton value the central defender in excess of £70m but don't want to sell. They point to the £80m Manchester United paid Leicester City for Harry Maguire in 2019 as a valuation yardstick.

Manchester United have not given up on Branthwaite yet, but they do have other targets in case a fee cannot be agreed. Lille's Leny Yoro is one option, but the Red Devils face tough competition from Real Madrid, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain. It is thought that Real Madrid are the frontrunners. Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo is another name considered, but Ratcliffe revealed UEFA rules have blocked a move.

"They’ve said we can sell him to another Premier League club, but we can't sell to Manchester United," he told Bloomberg. "That's not fair on the player and I don’t see what that achieves.

"And I’m not confident we’ll solve all the problems in the first transfer window... Omar [Berrada], Dan [Ashworth], Jason [Wilcox], they are not all in place. Only Jason is, so we're a bit handicapped in that sense."

Bayern Munich's Matthijs de Ligt has been discussed again more recently, but Manchester United have not made a concrete move to date, and that will only change if they miss out on other targets. De Ligt could be on the market for around €50m.

Keep an eye on Wolverhampton Wanderers captain Max Kilman as well, who has also come up in conversations. It is a bit of a long-shot, since if Wolves agree to sell it is thought West Ham United are the more likely destination with Kilman linking up with Julen Lopetegui again.

Olise Among Leading Attacking Targets

Zirkzee also finds himself on list of potential arrivals

Away from defence, Michael Olise remains appreciated by Manchester United and was one of the first targets established by INEOS. But the priority is to find a centre-back and striker, and that is why the FA Cup winners have not yet made a formal approach to Crystal Palace. That may change if they feel Olise is close to deciding, but he is a thorough decision-maker, which is why the Red Devils did not feel they had to immediately react to Chelsea's approach last week.

Manchester United have made contact with Joshua Zirkzee, a target they have had on their radar since February. The Bologna striker has a similar profile to Olivier Giroud and has a €40m release clause. AC Milan are already committed to paying it, and remain hopeful of getting the deal over the line. But costly agent commissions have proven a stumbling block, opening up the door to a potential Old Trafford hijack.

Joshua Zirkzee's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 campaign compared to Rasmus Hojlund Joshua Zirkzee Rasmus Hojlund Shots 2.74 1.58 Shots on target 0.94 0.83 Goals 0.36 0.42 Expected goals 0.29 0.32 Assists 0.13 0.08 Statistics correct as of 20/06/2024

Evan Ferguson, Ivan Toney and Jonathan David - of Brighton & Hove Albion, Brentford and Lille respectively - are also all possibilities. Manchester United could also turn their attentions towards Stuttgart's Serhou Guirassy, who is being looked at by Chelsea and has a £15m release clause and scored 30 goals in 30 games last season.

The other position that ten Hag wants to strengthen is at left-back, and the Red Devils are tracking Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez. The 20-year-old is currently at Euro 2024 with Hungary. Bournemouth do not want to sell and value Kerkez at around £35m.

Manchester United will also try to bring in a midfielder if Casemiro departs. The Brazilian, who is contracted until 2026, still needs persuading to go to Saudi Arabia. Part of his decision will factor in what kind of role Ten Hag has for him next season. Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr both hold an interest. Saudi dealmakers would be looking to pay between €30m and €35m with some add-ons on top.

Sancho and Greenwood Exits Being Prioritised

Duo could help fund summer spending spree

Manchester United's priority with outgoings is to get fees for Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood. Bringing in £80m+ for the pair will help fund their summer window.

Borussia Dortmund still want to sign Sancho permanently, but it will be difficult at £40m. Their model is not just to spend freely, even though they brought in almost £90m for Jude Bellingham 12 months ago and have a history of raising funds.

Dortmund's priority was Chelsea's Ian Maatsen, but they are set to lose out to Aston Villa and that might mean they reallocate budget to Sancho. Dortmund are also trying to sign Guirassy.

Greenwood could move to Serie A with Juventus, Lazio and Napoli all keen. Manchester United are yet to receive a formal offer, but that could change in the coming weeks.

Ratcliffe is desperate to have an impact in his first window in charge of the sporting side, believing doing so will set the tone. But, ultimately, he knows everything needed on the football side cannot be achieved in just one summer, especially with financial rules to abide by.

Manchester United are formulating a five-window plan, so there is an appreciation that patience is needed. But the next few months are nonetheless crucial, since now it has been confirmed Ten Hag is staying, INEOS want to back him. Doing so may make it easier for the Red Devils boss to stomach ceding a bit of recruitment control.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt