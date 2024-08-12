Highlights Manuel Ugarte remains a top target for Man United this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte is still a top target for Manchester United this summer, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

As the summer transfer window draws to a close, Manchester United are expected to shift their focus to a midfield signing once Bayern Munich duo Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui arrive.

United have been in prolonged negotiations with the Bundesliga giants over the double deal and are now nearing completion of signing the two former Ajax aces.

According to Romano, the Red Devils are now going to address reinforcements in the middle of the park, with Ugarte remaining a top target, despite talks with ‘several players’ in recent weeks, including Burnley’s Sander Berge.

Jadon Sancho’s departure could soon help fund the new midfielder’s arrival – Romano suggests the English winger’s situation remains open this summer, and he could still leave Old Trafford before the window shuts on August 30.

The Premier League giants are yet to see any major departures following Mason Greenwood’s exit to Marseille, despite stories linking the likes of Scott McTominay and Victor Lindelof with moves away from the club.

Man Utd ‘Spoke’ to Sander Berge’s Agents

PSG Star remains top of the wishlist

Speaking on his YouTube channel on Saturday evening, Romano explained that Manchester United are not going to spend ‘crazy money’ to acquire Ugarte this summer, with the midfielder reportedly valued at around £51m.

The Red Devils have explored several potentially cheaper options on the market, including Berge, whose agents have already held talks with United this summer:

“Let me tell you guys something more that Manchester United will now focus on the midfielder. "Let's wait to see what happens with Jadon Sancho. Sancho is one of the cases on this market, but in terms of new midfielder, Manchester United remain busy. “Man United spoke to the agents of Sander Berge, Man United called the agents of several players in the midfield in terms of opportunities, but their top target remains Manuel Ugarte from PSG. “In order to sign Ugarte, there are two chances, or PSG drops the price, because Man United will not pay crazy money.”

Unwanted by PSG just 12 months after joining from Sporting Lisbon, Ugarte saw limited playing time in some of the crucial fixtures last season.

The Uruguay international did not make a single start under Luis Enrique in the Champions League knockout stages and is now reportedly open to a summer switch to Old Trafford.

Manuel Ugarte's PSG Stats (2023-24 Ligue 1) Games 25 Assists 2 Key passes per 90 0.65 Tackles per 90 4.57 Interceptions per 90 1.86

A hard-tackling midfielder, Ugarte could be brought in as a replacement for Casemiro, who was linked with a summer move to the Saudi Pro League earlier in the transfer window.

However, the 32-year-old has so far failed to attract concrete interest from the Middle East and is expected to start the season at Old Trafford, according to GMS sources.

Wan-Bissaka Set for Old Trafford Exit

Deal with West Ham ‘all agreed’

West Ham United are nearing a deal to sign Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

According to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth, the 26-year-old is expected to undergo a medical on Monday after agreeing to join the East London side last week.

West Ham are set to pay a fee of around £15m to sign Wan-Bissaka, who has fallen down Erik ten Hag’s pecking order in recent seasons and is expected to be replaced by Bayern’s Noussair Mazraoui soon.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 12-08-24.