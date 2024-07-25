Highlights Manchester United are targeting Manuel Ugarte and Sofyan Amrabat for their midfield.

Negotiations are progressing well for Ugarte, while an alternative deal is sought for Amrabat.

United are also considering deals for Vanderson and Youssouf Fofana after talks with Monaco.

Manchester United are focusing on signing Manuel Ugarte and Sofyan Amrabat for their midfield this summer, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Erik ten Hag has made the midfield a priority area of his squad to strengthen during the summer transfer window and the club have been linked to a host of names.

But their top priorities remain Paris Saint-Germain star Ugarte and former loanee Amrabat after talks internally between club chiefs recently.

Manchester United Make Midfield Decision

Ugarte and Amrabat are key targets

The Reds have been in talks with PSG over a deal for Uruguay international Ugarte for several weeks now, and according to talkSPORT journalist Anil Kandola a transfer is "progressing well" to bring the former Sporting CP midfielder to Old Trafford.

Amrabat on the other hand spent last season on loan with the club, however they opted against triggering their €20million (£16.7million) buy-option as they want to negotiate a different deal.

Statistical comparison between Ugarte and Amrabat in 2023/24 Stat Ugarte Amrabat Games 21(4) 10(11) Tackles 98 27 Interceptions 40 8 Pass Completion % 91.2% 87%

Romano has revealed that the club have also held talks with Ligue 1 giants Monaco about moves for defender Vanderson and also Youssouf Fofana to understand their availability, but they remain alternative targets to the Old Trafford hierarchy.

Writing in his daily briefing, he said:

'Manchester United had some conversations with Monaco to understand the availability of players like Youssouf Fofana and Vanderson, but my understanding is that, internally, the main names Man United are discussing for the midfield is PSG’s Manuel Ugarte, and Sofyan Amrabat.'

United have already agreed personal terms with Ugarte while they know that Amrabat would be keen on a return to the club after starting the FA Cup final last season, although they may need to sell players first after already signing Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro.

The Moroccan featured 21 times over the course of the season, starting ten times.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Manuel Ugarte was in the 99th percentile of players for tackles per 90 minutes in 2023/24 (4.11).

Manchester United Dealt Xavi Simons Blow

RB Leipzig confident of securing deal with PSG

As Ten Hag looks to add to his midfield options this summer, he is set to miss out on a deal to bring in Xavi Simons after RB Leipzig moved ahead in the race for his signature.

United had been prepared to make an £84million offer for the Netherlands international, however PSG aren't willing to sanction a permanent exit and the loan interest from Leipzig looks likely to come out on top despite competition from Bayern Munich too.

The Reds midfield is expected to undergo a rebuild this summer with Casemiro tipped to be heading towards the exit by GMS sources while there is interest from Premier League clubs and Turkey in Scott McTominay.

Mason Mount is expected to compete for a starting spot after an injury-hit first season restricted him to just five starts in the Premier League while youngster Toby Collyer is set to be promoted to the first-team, following in the footsteps of Kobbie Mainoo.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.