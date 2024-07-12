Highlights Erik ten Hag managed to hang on to his position at the helm of Manchester United despite a desperately underwhelming 2023/24 season.

United's minority investors INEOS have overseen significant personnel changes across the club's hierarchy.

Former Premier League Golden Boot winner, Ruud van Nistelrooy, joined Ten Hag's staff in July 2024.

Across the long, illustrious history of Manchester United, only three managers have ever won the top-flight title. Ernest Mangnall formed the start of this legendary lineage in the early 20th century before Sir Matt Busby and Sir Alex Ferguson forged a pair of trophy-laden dynasties separated by two decades.

These hulking figures eclipsed everything else associated with the club, including the best players to ever wear the famous red shirt, let alone their fellow coaching staff. But even the club's greatest managers made full use of the team behind the team.

Ferguson routinely refreshed his fleet of assistants to stay at the elite level throughout his 27-year reign at Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag has been forced into a reshuffle to stay afloat. Sir Jim Ratcliffe's minority investors, INEOS, have sparked wholesale personnel changes from marketing to midfield since taking over footballing operations. Here is how the coaching team has been affected.

Manchester United's Coaching and Backroom Staff Employee Role Joined Erik ten Hag Manager July 2022 Rene Hake Assistant manager July 2024 Ruud van Nistelrooy Assistant manager July 2024 Steve McClaren Senior first-team coach July 2022 Darren Fletcher First-team coach January 2021 Jelle ten Rouwelaar Goalkeeping coach July 2024 Gary O'Driscoll Head of medical September 2023

Erik ten Hag

Manager

Erik ten Hag managed to retain his position as manager despite overseeing the worst Premier League season in United's history, slumping to a lowly eighth place in 2023/24, 31 points behind title winners and rivals Manchester City. That dismal campaign, which ended on the high of an FA Cup final victory over City, did cause some casualties.

Mitchell van der Gaag departed. Ten Hag's assistant at Ajax and Manchester United for the last three years officially left to "pursue his own ambitions in a number one position", but reports had emerged of tensions with certain players.

Van der Gaag was said to have the same stern disposition as Ten Hag - a combination which one player described as "bad cop, bad cop", according to The Athletic. During his time in charge of Bayern Munich's second team, Ten Hag was dubbed "Mini Pep" as he shared the same fierce attention to detail and desire for complete control. Pep Guardiola has enjoyed a little more success in Manchester than his Dutch counterpart.

Career Details Club Role Start Date End Date Manchester United Manager 1st July 2022 Present Ajax Manager 28th December 2017 30th June 2022 FC Utrecht Manager 1st July 2015 27th December 2017 FC Bayern II Manager 1st July 2013 30th June 2015 Go Ahead Eagles Manager 1st July 2012 30th June 2013 PSV Eindhoven Assistant manager 1st July 2009 12th March 2012 FC Twente Assistant manager 1st July 2006 30th June 2009

Rene Hake

Assistant manager

Rene Hake has never worked in English football but may be prepared for the unique experience of a Manchester United side governed by the controversial Glazer family. The Dutch coach was sacked by FC Twente in October 2017 - a decision he described as "a robbery without a gun" - after a botched transfer window. Hake insisted that revenues were not being used to better the team - a complaint that has long been made about United's owners. "Football should always be leading in the first place," Hake claimed.

Ten Hag was warned against joining United by former boss Louis van Gaal because they are a "commercial club" rather than a "football club". The Dutch incumbent couldn't be dissuaded and managed to convince Hake to move to Old Trafford in July 2024, leaving Go Ahead Eagles after steering them to a lofty ninth-place finish - the club's highest rank in the Eredivisie since 1979. Ten Hag has previously said of Hake:

We both love the game and perhaps our working method is partly the same. We are both not averse to hard work.

Career Details Club Role Start Date End Date Manchester United Assistant manager 11th July 2024 Present Go Ahead Eagles Manager 1st July 2022 6th July 2024 FC Utrecht Manager 7th November 2020 22nd March 2022 Utrecht U21 Manager 1st July 2019 7th November 2020 SC Cambuur Manager 31st January 2018 30th June 2019 FC Twente Manager 30th August 2015 18th October 2017 FC Twente Assistant manager 1st July 2015 30th August 2015 PEC Zwolle Assistant manager 1st July 2012 30th June 2015 FC Emmen Director of football 1st July 2011 30th June 2012 FC Emmen Manager 18th October 2010 30th June 2012

Related Who is Rene Hake? Coach to Join Erik ten Hag's Staff at Man United Footage of the now 52-year-old going ballistic in dressing room rant has come to light following the news.

Ruud van Nistelrooy

Assistant manager

Many Manchester United fans will need no introduction to Ruud van Nistelrooy. The tall, slightly hunched Dutch striker spent five seasons racking up 150 goals for the club at the start of the 21st century. Van Nistelrooy was a classic poacher, converting all but one of his strikes for United from within the penalty box, and would sulk after matches in which he failed to find the back of the net, regardless of the outcome.

That fixation with substance over style has been hard to shake in the dugout. When reflecting on his extensive experience in charge of PSV Eindhoven's youth teams, Van Nistelrooy said: "Development is the number one and winning is two - but I felt that they almost went hand in hand." The innate winner only spent a single season in charge of PSV's senior side, steering a team spearheaded by Liverpool's Cody Gakpo to the 2023 Dutch Cup.

Less than a month after lifting the trophy, Van Nistelrooy quit amid reports of a player revolt and tensions with his coaching staff. Incidentally, the Dutch coach hailed his empathetic approach when listing his managerial qualities. "The most important thing I took from working with Sir Bobby Robson and Sir Alex Ferguson was their relationships with the individual," Van Nistelrooy claimed.

Career Details Club Role Start Date End Date Manchester United Assistant manager 11th July 2024 Present PSV Eindhoven Manager 1st July 2022 24th May 2023 PSV U21 Manager 1st July 2021 30th June 2022 PSV U18 Manager 1st July 2020 30th June 2021 Netherlands Assistant manager 1st March 2020 12th July 2021 PSV U19 Manager 1st July 2018 30th June 2020 Eindhoven YL Manager 1st July 2018 30th June 2021 PSV Youth Team Forward coach 1st July 2016 30th June 2020 Netherlands Assistant manager 1st August 2014 30th June 2016

Related Ruud van Nistelrooy's Coaching Career Amid Man Utd Return Erik ten Hag could have a Man Utd legend alongside him in the dugout at Old Trafford.

Steve McClaren

Senior first-team coach

Steve McClaren is almost universally remembered for his use of an umbrella on one rainy night at Wembley in 2007 but has enjoyed and endured a fascinating odyssey throughout the world of football. It was McClaren's early devotion to video analysis while serving as Derby County's assistant in the 1990s that prompted the creation of Prozone, the first advanced analytics provider which was subsequently acquired by the ubiquitous statistical giant, Opta.

After overseeing England's failed qualification campaign for Euro 2008, the figure unkindly known as 'the Wally with a Brolly' took over Dutch side FC Twente. McClaren picked up a faux accent, led the club to their first-ever top-flight title and came across an inquisitive young coach called Erik ten Hag. Two decades after joining Alex Ferguson's coaching staff midway through the treble-winning campaign of 1998/99, McClaren was ushered back into Old Trafford as part of Ten Hag's original staff in July 2022.

Career Details Club Role Start Date End Date Manchester United Assistant manager 1st July 2022 Present Derby Advisor 28th September 2021 30th June 2022 Derby Technical director 24th November 2020 27th September 2021 QPR Manager 18th May 2018 1st April 2019 Maccabi Tel Aviv Advisor 1st September 2017 28th December 2017 Derby Manager 12th October 2016 12th March 2017 Newcastle Manager 10th June 2015 11th March 2016 Derby Manager 1st October 2013 25th May 2015 QPR Assistant manager 2nd July 2013 30th September 2013 FC Twente Manager 5th January 2012 26th February 2013 Nottingham Forest Manager 1st July 2011 2nd October 2011 Wolfsburg Manager 1st July 2010 7th February 2011 FC Twente Manager 1st July 2008 30th June 2010 Darlington Assistant manager 1st May 2008 30th June 2008 England Manager 1st August 2006 22nd November 2007 England Assistant manager 1st June 2004 31st July 2006 Middlesbrough Manager 1st July 2001 30th June 2006 England Assistant manager 1st November 2000 30th November 2002 Manchester United Assistant manager 1st February 1999 30th June 2001 Derby Assistant manager 1st July 1995 31st January 1999 Oxford United Assistant manager 27th April 1995 30th June 1995

Darren Fletcher

First-team coach

Darren Fletcher was the type of player whose best work went unnoticed. Dutifully shuttling around the pitch, the former Scotland international established himself as one of United's best midfielders in the modern era despite rarely earning rave reviews. Fletcher's career off the pitch has been similarly deceptive.

Initially given the title of 'technical director' in March 2021 with a brief of providing "technical advice across all aspects of the football department", Fletcher became a fixture on United's bench decked out in a tracksuit. INEOS have brought in a swollen fleet of technical staff, poaching Newcastle United's transfer specialist Dan Ashworth as the club's sporting director and former Premier League winner Jason Wilcox as the new technical director. Ratcliffe and co reportedly felt that Fletcher's title was 'misleading', and confirmed he was a "first-team coach" while announcing the appointments of Hake and Van Nistelrooy.

Career Details Club Role Start Date End Date Manchester United First-team coach 19th April 2024 Present Manchester United Technical director 10th March 2021 18th April 2024 Manchester United Assistant manager 4th January 2021 9th March 2021

Jelle ten Rouwelaar

Goalkeeping coach

Ajax have received more than £160m exclusively from Manchester United in the past four years through the sales of Donny van de Beek, Lisandro Martinez and Antony. The transfer of goalkeeping coach Jelle ten Rouwelaar added another £84,000 to United's open tab with the Amsterdam giants. Vincent Kompany's trusted staff member at Anderlecht and Burnley only joined Ajax at the start of July 2024. Exactly two weeks later, before preseason had even begun, United triggered his release clause, according to Dutch publication De Telegraaf.

The former professional only established himself as a regular number one for middling Dutch side NAC Breda but was on the books of PSV Eindhoven for four years during the early stage of his career. Ten Rouwelaar will replace United's long-serving goalkeeping coach Richard Hartis, who worked with the likes of Edwin van der Sar and David de Gea.

Career Details Club Role Start Date End Date Manchester United Goalkeeping coach 11th July 2024 Present Ajax Goalkeeping coach 1st July 2024 10th July 2024 Burnley Goalkeeping coach 8th July 2022 30th June 2024 Anderlecht Goalkeeping coach 1st July 2020 30th June 2022 NAC Breda Goalkeeping coach 1st July 2016 30th June 2020

Gary O'Driscoll

Head of medical

Gary O'Driscoll spent more than 14 years at Arsenal, working his way up from club doctor to head of the entire medical department. There needn't have been any concern of split loyalties when he joined Manchester United in September 2023. O'Driscoll is a lifelong fan of the Red Devils.

Rugby union was the Irishman's first love. O'Driscoll began his career in sports medicine working for the Republic of Ireland's rugby team, where he looked after his cousin, the legendary centre Brian O'Driscoll. It was the influence of Gary and his family that prompted Brian to support United rather than Liverpool, the other dominant club for fans growing up in Dublin.

The medical professional in the family was in Camp Nou on the famous night when Manchester United scored twice in stoppage time to defeat Bayern Munich in the 1999 Champions League final. Whoever his employer may be, O'Driscoll prides himself on his work ethic. "It is a 24-hours-a-day job," the doctor once said, "because I insist on players calling me even to check on something they want to take for a minor injury."

Career Details Club Role Start Date End Date Manchester United Head of medical 22nd September 2023 Present Arsenal Head of medical 1st July 2017 21st September 2023 Arsenal Club doctor 20th February 2009 30th June 2017

Related Every Premier League Team Ranked by Injuries Suffered in 2023-24 When you look at the 2023/24 Premier League injury table, it's no surprise Chelsea, Newcastle and Man United have all struggled this season

Stats via Transfermarkt. Correct as of 12th July 2024.