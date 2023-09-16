Highlights Manchester United are facing a shortage of attacking options due to injuries and disciplinary issues, leaving manager Erik ten Hag in a difficult situation.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is in a difficult situation going into the game against Brighton & Hove Albion, and journalist Dean Jones has discussed the problems the Red Devils face, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Ten Hag will be without multiple attacking players for varying reasons.

United are short of attacking options heading into their next Premier League fixture against Brighton. Mason Greenwood was, of course, sent out on loan to Getafe during the summer transfer window, after a statement revealed that the Manchester club agreed with the player that he would be leaving Old Trafford.

Antony was a key player for the Red Devils last season, but yet another statement from Manchester United confirmed that the Brazilian's return to the squad after the international break will be delayed due to allegations made against him. However, Antony isn't the only current player to be unavailable for ten Hag's selection.

Earlier in the month, ten Hag was asked in the media why he opted not to include Jadon Sancho in his squad against Arsenal...

“Jadon was on his performance in training we didn’t select him. You have to reach the level every day at Manchester United, you can make choices in the front line, so in this game he wasn’t selected.”

The England international didn't take too kindly to his manager's comments, and hit back on social media, claiming he had been made a 'scapegoat for a long time'. Sancho later deleted his post, but United released a statement during the international break claiming that the former Borussia Dortmund winger had been placed on a personal training programme away from the first-team group, pending the resolution of a squad discipline issue. As a result, it seems unlikely that we will see him in a red shirt any time soon.

There is more pressure than ever on Marcus Rashford - Ben Jacobs

Although it's unclear who ten Hag will go for in attack, you'd imagine Marcus Rashford, who is valued at around £86m according to the CIES Football Observatory will be the main man on the left-hand side. The England international has been one of United's best players over the last few years, but he's going to need to up his level again after a slow start to the campaign.

Jacobs has suggested that United are in a difficult position as the likes of Facundo Pellistri and Alejandro Garnacho are very inexperienced, so they shouldn't have too much expectation placed on their heads. The journalist adds that Rashford now has more pressure on himself to deliver than ever before. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"United have three wide elite attackers in Sancho, Antony and Greenwood who are all unavailable due to varying issues and it’s just incredible how this has all gone so wrong and it leaves the front line options so short of reliability and experience. We know United can’t rely on Anthony Martial from a fitness or form perspective. Pellistri and Garnacho are young and should not have huge expectations on them. Rasmus Hojlund is just about to get started. All this basically means that there is more pressure than ever on Marcus Rashford to deliver. He’s already the main man but he’s only got one goal so far and this Brighton match is an occasion when his game-changing abilities are probably needed. The Sancho saga really could not have come at a worse time, United could probably have done with him now more than at any point so far in his time at the club - yet he’s off training on his own and his future looks bleak."

Who will start for Man Utd in attack?

Antony is the only natural, out-and-out right-sided senior winger at the club. Pellistri is a player capable of playing in place of Antony, but his lack of experience could be an issue. Rashford and Garnacho are predominantly left-sided players, so United's options are extremely limited.

Manchester United's Options Marcus Rashford Alejandro Garnacho Facundo Pellistri Anthony Martial Age 25 19 21 27 Minutes For United 24379 1353 232 19242 Games Played At Right Wing (Career) 43 8 77 17 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Ten Hag has a big decision to make. He's either playing someone like Rashford or Martial, with more experience, in a position they're not used to playing, or opting for a youngster who is still learning their trade at Old Trafford. It's not ideal for United heading into a game against Brighton who have been excellent under Roberto De Zerbi this season.