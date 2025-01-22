With Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee firing blanks this season, Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has made landing a new striker his top priority. The Red Devils are desperately trying to rescue a campaign that is teetering on the brink of becoming one of their worst in Premier League history - a reality Amorim has already admitted.

Reports suggest the club has drawn up a four-man shortlist to revive their fortunes, but there’s a catch. To bankroll a January swoop for a new frontman, United may need to part ways with at least one of Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, or Kobbie Mainoo. This comes as the club tightens its belt under fresh cost-cutting measures, which even extended to slashing the salaries of three club ambassadors, including legendary figure Bryan Robson.

The revamped recruitment strategy seems to favour tried-and-tested Premier League performers over unproven imports, reflecting a shift toward reliability in the rough-and-tumble of English football rather than rolling the dice on potential that has seen Old Trafford earn an unwanted reputation as being a scrapyard of wasted potential in the post-Ferguson era.

Man United's Four-Man Striker Shortlist

It features former Manchester City academy product Liam Delap

According to the Daily Mail, Red Devils' scouts have been tracking Premier League trio Liam Delap, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha. Meanwhile, in-form LOSC Lille striker Jonathan David has also been mooted as a potential candidate for the striker role.

Former Manchester City academy graduate Delap has impressed for Ipswich Town this season. The 21-year-old has scored eight times for the Tractor Boys as the club grapple with an ongoing relegation battle. Mbeumo, meanwhile, has 13 Premier League goals for Brentford this term, with Cunha managing 10 for strugglers Wolves, while also notching four assists.

David, on the other hand - who has previously been linked with a move to Chelsea - follows a more routine approach from the club. Many a time United have taken a gamble on a foreign import who has no Premier League experience, but the Canadian international's record this term suggests he could be a fly in the ointment of those to overpromise and underdeliver at the Theatre of Dreams.

The out-of-contract forward has scored 11 times in Ligue 1 this term, in addition to Champions League strikes against Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Liverpool. But is it a risk worth taking?