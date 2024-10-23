Erik ten Hag's position as Manchester United manager seems increasingly fragile, with his exit now appearing more a matter of when rather than if. And according to The Mirror, the club has already drawn up a shortlist of four potential successors in anticipation of the inevitable ousting.

The Dutch head coach is under increasing pressure as the Red Devils languish in the bottom half of the Premier League table, with only three wins from eight matches, having yet to win in the Europa League either. While the Old Trafford hierarchy weighed up a managerial switch during the summer, they ultimately chose to stand by Ten Hag. However, the ongoing poor results may compel them to reconsider their decision, even after a come-from-behind victory against Brentford ever-so slightly defused the tension.

Xavi is reportedly on the shortlist, following claims that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the INEOS-led Man United leadership have already reached out to the Barcelona legend. The Spaniard, who had a decorated playing career, recently departed his boyhood club after guiding them to a La Liga title. His tactical approach, combined with his availability, makes him a particularly appealing candidate for the role, with a four-man entourage reportedly having flown out to Barcelona last Thursday to hold face-to-face meetings with the 44-year-old.

Other Managers on the Shortlist

Edin Terzic is also being sounded out as Ten Hag's replacement

Edin Terzic is another manager who is currently out of work and is being considered by the leading figures in Manchester. Hailed by former player Giovanni Reyna for his "high-intensity" approach, Terzic led Borussia Dortmund to the Champions League final last season, upsetting the likes of Atletico Madrid and PSG along the way. He left after their final defeat but impressed enough to get the attention of those at Old Trafford, while his ability to make an instant impact will surely satisfy the cravings of a fanbase desperate to climb back onto their perch.

Ruben Amorim is another promising young manager who has caught a glance from many across Europe. The Portuguese tactician has turned Sporting Lisbon into a formidable force in domestic football, defeating both Porto and Benfica, while also developing talents like United's summer signing, Manuel Ugarte. At one point, he was considered the frontrunner to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. Given the Reds' success with their recruitment strategy, following their approach might prove a smart move for Ratcliffe and Co.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ruben Amorim has managed 243 Sporting games, winning 173 times, boasting a win rate of 71.19%.

Lastly, Ruud van Nistelrooy is the fourth man on United's shortlist. The club's former striker was bought in during the summer to serve as Ten Hag's assistant. He has remained alongside Ten Hag on the Manchester bench, but is likely to take over on an interim basis if the current manager is sacked. Some fans believe that his appointment as assistant was a strategic move for the future, raising the intriguing possibility of a Plato-esque narrative where the apprentice ultimately becomes the master in the most coveted managerial role in football.