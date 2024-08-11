Highlights Manchester United are set to sign Matthijs De Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich.

Manchester United are hoping to sign three or four more players before the end of the summer transfer window, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

It's been a fairly productive summer window for United so far, securing the signatures of both Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee. With Anthony Martial and Raphael Varane before leaving the club at the end of their contracts, adding a defender and striker was a necessity for the Red Devils.

United are closing in on a £60m deal to sign both Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich, but it appears that INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe aren't willing to stop there.

Three or Four More Expected at Man Utd

De Ligt and Mazraoui will be next

Speaking on his Playback channel, Romano has confirmed that De Ligt and Mazraoui are done deals, but United are going to continue to spend. The respected reporter has added that United want to add three or four more players before the deadline later this month...

"I told you, Man United are going to attack the market. Man United want to sign at least three more, could be four, and now we have the two players they wanted. Mazraoui and De Ligt to Manchester United is here we go, because the deal is done with Bayern. And we have to mention that Manchester United have been successful in negotiations, because they closed the deal as they wanted. Probably the timing was longer than expected, but it was worth it for Manchester United, because they always wanted to include add-ons in both negotiations."

Matthijs de Ligt Stats (Bundesliga 2023-24) Games 22 Goals 2 Pass completion 93.9 Aerials won per 90 2.65 Challenges lost per 90 0.32

After Leny Yoro picked up an injury during pre-season, United have acted fast to bring in another central defender. Aaron Wan-Bissaka is also closing in on a move to West Ham United, so adding another right-back was always going to be a priority for the Red Devils.

With less than a week remaining until the Premier League season kicks off once again, INEOS, Erik ten Hag, and Ratcliffe will be hoping to get more deals done over the next few days.

Manuel Ugarte Could be Next for Man Utd

He remains their top target

Romano has also confirmed that United will be looking to sign a midfielder before the end of the transfer window. The Red Devils are expected to offload a player in the middle of the park, with a Scott McTominay or Casemiro exit possible in the coming weeks.

Manuel Ugarte has been identified as the priority target for United, while the Red Devils have also contacted Sander Berge's representatives regarding a potential move.

