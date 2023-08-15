Highlights Fred's underwhelming stint at Manchester United came to an end this summer when he signed for Fenerbahce

He wasn't the only midfielder on the club's radar back in summer 2018, but United signed the Brazilian for £52m

The likes of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Fabinho were earmarked as potential alternatives

Following Michael Carrick's retirement at the end of the 2017/18 Premier League campaign, the Geordie central defensive midfielder was leaving Old Trafford with quite the flawless legacy. Laying claim to a trophy cabinet full of prized assets, and a career boasting over 700 senior appearances, the England international was leaving a gaping void for then-manager, Jose Mourinho to fill.

Step forward, Shakthar Donetsk midfielder, Fred. The South American had attracted a number of interested parties after a breakthrough season in Ukraine and at the age of 25, the Brazil international was considered ripe enough to replace the outgoing Carrick, joining the Red Devils for a fee of £52 million.

Five years on from joining the English giants, Fred has recently departed for Turkish side, Fenerbahce. It's fair to say the 5'7 midfielder has been painfully short in a number of areas during his underwhelming stint in Manchester, with his exit greeted with an air of relief instead of an outpouring of love from well-wishers.

Branded by some United fans as the "Worst signing ever", it's fair to presume that he won't be missed, the player being symbolic of an era of under-performance and underachievement and Old Trafford - albeit not entirely his fault.

But Fred wasn't the only midfielder on Manchester United's radar back in summer 2018. So who were the Red Devils thinking about signing instead, and where are those players now?

All statistics included are according to Transfermarkt unless stated otherwise.

Fabinho

Swapping one Brazilian for another, it could have been a completely different story for both Manchester United and Fabinho, who would join up with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in 2018 and go on to win every collective accolade in domestic and continental football. The 6’1 enforcer was a cornerstone for the Reds for the five years he was on Merseyside.

However, prior to his arrival in the summer of 2018, the defensively titanic midfielder had been courted by a number of interested clubs before electing to sign for the Scousers. Manchester United were one such club according to reports, and were looking at the Monaco star who had impressed in Ligue 1 the following season, before settling with Shakthar Donetsk’s Fred.

Victor Wanyama

The Zimbabwean midfielder announced his talents to the world during Celtic’s 2-1 Champions League victory against a prime Barcelona under Tito Villanova in 2012, where he famously netted the Bhoys’ first goal of the tie.

Earning himself consecutive Premier League moves from Celtic to Southampton to Spurs, Wanyama could have made it a hat-trick of domestic switches in 2018 when Manchester United had shown interest in bringing the powerhouse in from North London.

Falling out of favour on Hotspur Way following several lengthy spells out injured, Manchester United may well have been thankful they didn’t write out the cheque in retrospect.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Like Fabinho, Sergej Milinković-Savić now finds himself running out in the Saudi Pro League. The midfield maestro has been perennially linked with moves to elite European teams over the years, although that move never came to fruition. Having secured a move to Lazio in 2015, the playmaker went on to make 341 appearances for I Biancocelesti over a spell spanning eight years at the club.

Back in 2018, Milinković-Savić was repeatedly linked with a prospective move to Manchester United, although according to reports the Red Devils were deterred by Lazio's asking price - which stood at over £87 million.

Jorginho

The silky Italian midfielder was tipped to scoop the 2021 Ballon d’Or having won both the Champions League with Chelsea and the European Championships with Italy in a truly standout, career-best season, although he ultimately missed out on the prize.

Jorginho had been plying his trade at Italian giants, Napoli before he made the hop over to North West Europe where he signed for Chelsea in 2018 at the age of 26.

But prior to Jorginho’s move to West London, Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United were purportedly keeping tabs on the player, with the club seeking to find a suitable partner to play alongside Paul Pogba.

In the end, the Brazilian-born maestro elected to team up with his former Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri at Stamford Bridge. He left for Arsenal in January and remains part of Mikel Arteta's first team squad.

Marco Verratti

Another Italian who was on the lips of those working within Manchester United’s recruitment team was PSG icon, Marco Verratti. The Italy international has been on the books at the Parc des Princes since 2012, and has been a flawless servant during the Parisians’ hunt for domestic and continental supremacy.

The dominant central midfielder has been one of Europe’s leading players in his position for over a decade, and he has remained at the club despite continuous murmurings of interest from elsewhere, with Manchester United holding an admiration for the player back in 2018 when looking for Michael Carrick replacements.

Mourinho reportedly even considered offering Paul Pogba up in a swap deal, hoping their shared agent - Mino Raiola - would be able to make the deal happen.

Eric Dier

Making his debut as an unknown commodity as a member of Mauricio Pochettino’s slightly peculiar first-ever Spurs XI, the England international has racked up 361 appearances for the North Londoners since signing, as well as an impressive 49 international caps. While there has always been some conflict over whether the former Sporting Lisbon player’s attributes are best placed in midfield or at centre-half, former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho was a known fan of Dier's and United had pursued him the summer before they signed Fred, but ultimately seemed to buckle at Tottenham's £50 million asking price.

It currently looks as though Dier is finally on his way out of Spurs, with a host of sides interested now that he's entered the final year of his Lilywhites contract. But a move to Old Trafford seems an incredibly remote possibility at this stage of the Three Lions star's career, with the likes of Celtic and Crystal Palace being mooted as potential destinations instead.